S’pore wedding platform Wedded.sg claims bigger company ‘copy & pasted’ website after launch

Wedding platform Wedded.sg founder calls out website copycat

Local wedding platform Wedded.sg has accused “one of Singapore’s biggest wedding companies” of copying their website’s design and content, just weeks after it launched.

In a TikTok video posted on 20 Feb, Alyssa, 30, founder of Wedded.sg, questioned whether the company had replicated her newly launched wedding venue finder.

“Did one of Singapore’s biggest wedding companies just copy our website?” she asked in the clip.

Similar design, filters, and wording

According to Alyssa, Wedded.sg launched its wedding venue finder in Jan 2026.

She said she came across the other website, Weddingvenue.sg, “by chance” and the similarities soon struck her.

“When we first opened the homepage, it immediately felt familiar, particularly the colour palette, layout, and the way information was structured and presented,” she told MS News.

In screenshots shared with MS News taken on 18 Feb 2026, she called these “stark examples” of the similarities.

Initially, she considered that the resemblance might be coincidental.

However, Alyssa claimed that as her team explored further, the similarities extended beyond general design inspiration. She particularly noted a likeness in the “cards, venue tags, and filters”.

Alyssa further alleged that at least one vendor page appeared to have been reproduced almost word-for-word.

“It’s literally a copy and paste,” she said.

Among the other similarities highlighted were listing cards that displayed estimated pricing based on guest count and meal timing.

Alyssa described one section as particularly striking, pointing to the identical phrasing and format.

Archive records show earlier version looked different

To verify their suspicions, Alyssa said they reviewed archived versions of the company’s website from Dec 2025 via Archive.org.

She claimed that the older version looked “entirely different” and primarily promoted specific wedding venues, including Grand Shanghai and Tower Club.

“Our website launched publicly in Jan 2026, and their website was entirely rehauled in Feb 2026,” she said.

“Taken together, the timing and extent of overlap are difficult to dismiss as coincidence.”

No company was named in the video, but screenshots point to Annabel Law Productions, an established wedding photography and videography company with more than 22,000 followers on Instagram.

According to Alyssa, checks show that the owner of the website and the Weddingvenue.sg domain is ALPS Creation Pte Ltd.

No direct contact, but site reportedly updated

Alyssa confirmed that she has not reached out to the company directly.

However, she said she is aware that the company has seen her TikTok video.

“Since then, parts of their website have been quietly updated,” she claimed.

“To date, there has been no acknowledgement or explanation from the company regarding the similarities.”

Wedding platform founder seeking acknowledgement

When asked whether she had taken steps to formally protect her website’s intellectual property before launch, Alyssa said she had not.

“Our understanding is that under Singapore law, copyright protection applies automatically upon creation, without the need for formal registration,” she said.

She added that the site’s content, structure and design were entirely developed by her and her husband.

Alyssa said she is seeking “an acknowledgement and explanation from the company at the very least”.

“We spent months talking to couples and vendors to build a great experience, and I guess it just sucks having a big company come and copy our work,” she said in the TikTok video.

She ended the video on a reflective note, saying: “But I guess that means we’re onto something.”

MS News has reached out to Annabel Law Productions for comment.

