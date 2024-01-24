5 Men Allegedly Involved In Fake Friend Scam Syndicate Arrested, Cheated Victims Of Over S$1.4M

‘Fake Friend’ Scam Syndicate Taken Down in Singapore-Malaysia Joint Operation

A joint operation by Singapore and Malaysia has successfully taken down a ‘fake friend’ scam syndicate consisting of five men from Malaysia.

To date, the syndicate has swindled Singaporeans of more than S$1.4 million.

The joint operation was conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in an advisory.

They have since extradited the five men believed to be involved in the syndicate to Singapore.

They were charged in court today (24 Jan).

5 Malaysian men allegedly involved in scam syndicate arrested in joint raid

In an advisory posted on Tuesday (23 Jan), the SPF said that the syndicate started their unlawful activities in June 2023.

It’s believed that Singaporean victims have made more than 500 reports as a result of the group.

These victims have lost over S$1.4 million in total.

On 16 Jan, officers from CCID/RMP executed a raid on two apartments in Johor, Malaysia.

Their efforts culminated in a successful arrest of five men aged between 19 to 36 who are believed to be a part of the scam syndicate.

The five Malaysians were handed a charge each on 24 Jan for cheating.

The individuals involved are:

Kek Yuan Chun, 19

Chua Zi Huang, 23

Heng Guo Hao, 25

Loh Chuan Sheng, 35

Yee Kong Yao, 36

If found guilty, they may be imprisoned for up to 10 years and given a fine.

Their cases have been adjourned to 31 Jan.

‘Fake friend’ call scams

‘Fake friend’ calls are a scam variant that involves scammers dialing victims via messaging platforms or phone calls, and pretending to be their friend or acquaintance, reported SPF in a 2023 advisory.

During the call, they would urge the victim to guess their identity.

After attempting to rekindle connections, they would request for financial assistance under the guise of friendship.

For example, they may send links to the victim and appeal for them to assist in day-to-day activities such as purchasing at a restaurant.

Many Singaporeans have fallen prey to the scam, with total losses amounting to minimally S$21.1 million from Jan to Nov 2023.

SPF reminds public to remain wary of such scams

Following this, SPF reminds members of the public to remain alert to such scams. In particular, they urge the public to adopt these precautionary measures to safeguard themselves and their loved ones:

Add the Scamshield App on their devices and set security features

Check for scam signs with official sources, such as visiting www.scamalert.sg or dialling the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688

Tell relevant authorities, family and friends about scams

Report unusual requests to messaging platforms

Anyone with queries or information to share regarding these scams can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit an online report at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

