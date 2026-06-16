Gain City & North East CDC to hold recruitment drive for over 300 jobs on 18 June

Gain City and North East CDC will hold walk-in interviews for over 300 jobs on 18 June

A new Gain City Megastore is set to open in Tampines in Q3 2026. The electronics retailer is partnering with North East Community Development Council (CDC) to host a massive recruitment drive this Thursday (18 June), with over 300 job opportunities available.

The drive will take place at Tampines Changkat Community Club, from 11am to 7pm.

Plenty of positions available

There will be job openings in a variety of fields, including retail, food and beverage, technical specialists, and more.

The full list is as follows:

Retail

Retail Sales Associate / Manager

Outdoor Sales Executive

Cashier

F&B

Sous Chef / Cook

Service Crew

Technical Specialists (ACMV / Electrical / Appliances)

Technician / Installer

Project Manager

Project Sales Manager

Operations

Warehouse Executive / Manager

Facilities Engineer / Manager

B2B Sales Coordinator

Driver (Class 3 / 4)

Shared Services

Systems Engineer

Customer Service Executive

Finance & Accounting Executive / Lead

Human Resources Executive / Senior Executive

Those interested in participating can register for the event through upcoming community outreach channels and Gain City’s official platforms.

Staying local as bigger brands move away

The move comes on the back of several large multinational companies announcing significant restructuring exercises in Singapore.

Last month, it was reported that Gardenia, Meta, Standard Chartered, and H&M made major job changes. Gardenia announced that it would be moving its production from Singapore to Johor Bahru and retrenching 141 employees.

Meanwhile, Meta and Standard Chartered announced layoffs as both began investments in AI. H&M also asked many of their employees to reapply for their jobs as part of a restructuring exercise.

In its press release, Gain City said that while other companies are looking to move away from Singapore, they remain committed to staying local.

The homegrown retailer added: “Rather than scaling back local operations, the company remains committed to creating meaningful employment opportunities for Singaporeans while strengthening its operational capabilities and customer service infrastructure locally.”

“I hope this walk-in interview will make a real difference for North East residents seeking stable and rewarding careers, while helping Gain City build the strong local team they need to serve the community well,” said Eileen Chin, a Job Ambassador.

Also read: S’pore retrenchments rise to 3,830 as employment grows by 9,400 in Q1 2026



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Featured image adapted from Gain City.