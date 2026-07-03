Owner of Michelin-approved Geylang frog porridge eatery charged with tax evasion & money laundering

Owner of Eminent Frog Porridge in Geylang faces 30 charges in total

The owner of a Michelin-approved frog porridge in Geylang was charged in court on Friday (3 July) with tax evasion and money laundering.

49-year-old Buntono, who runs Eminent Frog Porridge at Lorong 19 Geylang, faces a total of 30 charges, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint statement on the same day.

Owner of Geylang frog porridge eatery allegedly underpaid almost S$2M in income tax

A joint investigation by IRAS and SPF’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) found that Buntono, who goes by one name, had allegedly evaded close to S$3.8 million in taxes.

He is accused of underdeclaring his trade income over eight years from 2016 to 2024.

This resulted in the underpayment of close to S$2 million in income tax.

He allegedly underpaid close to S$1.8M in GST

Buntono also allegedly underdeclared his business income over the same period of eight years.

He allegedly did this to hide his obligation to register for Goods and Services Tax (GST), underpaying close to S$1.8 million in GST.

He is also accused of failing to keep sufficient business records for the period.

S$2.4M cash, luxury car & landed property allegedly funded by tax evasion

Additionally, Buntono is accused of money laundering by way of possessing assets that were partly funded by his alleged income tax evasion, including:

More than S$2.4 million in cash

A Lamborghini Aventador

A landed property

Tax evaders face financial penalty & jail

IRAS takes a “serious view” of tax evasion, the statement said, warning of “severe penalties” for offenders.

The authority “will not hesitate” to bring wilful tax evaders to court, with a penalty of up to four times the amount of tax evaded possible.

Jail terms may also be imposed, it added.

Geylang frog porridge eatery named in Michelin Bib Gourmand list

Eminent Frog Porridge, which has been around since 2004, is known for its variety of frog dishes paired with plain porridge.

The eatery is also a popular late-night supper spot as it closes as late as 4am, according to its Facebook page.

Last year, the eatery was named in the Michelin Bib Gourmand list for affordable establishments that deliver good food.

Also read: S’pore car dealer jailed for failing to pay S$14M fine after evading taxes on over 2,000 vehicles

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Featured image adapted from 明辉田鸡粥 Eminent Frog Porridge on Facebook.