Greater Bay Airlines launching S’pore-Hong Kong flights from S$80 on 26 April

Greater Bay Airlines launches flights between Singapore & Hong Kong flights from S$80

Starting Tuesday (26 April), Hong Kong-based carrier Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) will be commencing daily flights between Singapore and Hong Kong.

As of Monday (25 March), checks by MS News found that one-way flights were priced from HK$460 (S$80).

According to Mainly Miles, GBA will use an 189-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft to ply the routes.

Greater Bay Airlines is 4th to ply Singapore-Hong Kong route

Upon its launch in April, GBA will be the fourth airline to offer direct flights between Singapore and Hong Kong.

It joins Cathay Pacific, Scoot, and Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Every day, GBA flights between the two cities will be scheduled with a gate-to-gate time of four hours each way.

On 8 Feb, GBA announced that the daily Hong Kong to Singapore flight would commence at 9.45am, with an arrival time of 1.45pm.

On the other hand, flights from Singapore to Hong Kong will take off at 2.45pm and land at 6.45pm.

Airline offers exclusive promotions to celebrate launch of flights

Travellers who are keen to book a flight to Hong Kong via GBA can visit its website, download the GBA mobile app or contact their travel agents.

Additionally, GBA is offering an exclusive promotion for a limited time to celebrate the launch.

From now until 30 April, travellers from Hong Kong can purchase round-trip flights between the two countries at discounted prices of HK$880 (S$150).

They will also be able to enjoy 20kg of complimentary baggage.

The airline began operating in July 2022. It offers flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Ho Chi Minh City, and Manila.

