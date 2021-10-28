Hup Seng Biscuits Have Low Health Risk From Acrylamide & Glycidol: Malaysia

Hup Seng and Jacobs biscuits are a ubiquitous presence in many homes for a quick snack in between meals, be it in Singapore or Malaysia.

But after the Hong Kong Consumer Council reported that 60 biscuit brands contained carcinogens such as glycidol and acrylamide, Malaysia said that it’ll investigate the findings.

Malaysia’s health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah has since said that the health risk from these carcinogens in biscuits is low.

Malaysia says health risk from contaminants in Hup Seng biscuits is low

On Wednesday (27 Oct), Malaysia’s health ministry released a statement noting their findings after they started investigations into Hup Seng biscuits.

The Star reported Dr Noor Hisham as saying, “It was found that the average level of acrylamide is 246 microgram per kilogram… below the benchmark level set by the European Union Commission Regulation of 350µg/kg.

“The risk assessment on acrylamide and glycidol conducted found that the health risk from consuming the biscuits was low.”

Contaminants can be controlled: Malaysia

Since 2015, Malaysia’s Food Safety and Quality Division has been monitoring these biscuit brands, which are made locally.

Acrylamide levels have met EU Commission Regulations, he said.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, acrylamide can be produced in the process of food preparation. But contaminants can be “controlled” by selecting appropriate raw materials as well as processes.

He also said that Malaysians concerned can get more information on acrylamide in food from the Food Safety & Quality Division on Facebook.

Dr Noor Hisham ended by saying that Malaysia’s health ministry is “always sensitive and concerned” about things that can threaten consumers’ health.

Consumer safety is always a priority

Malaysia’s health ministry has confirmed that the health risk from carcinogens in Hup Seng and other biscuits is low.

Standards of what constitutes a health risk can vary between countries.

However, as we receive many imports from Malaysia, the situation is one worth monitoring for Singaporeans.

