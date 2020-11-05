Certis Cisco Looking For Family Members Of Ipoh Man Who Passed Away In Singapore

Working overseas entails a certain degree of risk, especially because you’re likely to be separated from family.

And in the case of a tragedy, the family might not be easily contactable.

Certis Cisco is currently seeking the family members of a man from Ipoh, Malaysia, who passed away in Singapore.

The notice was shared on various groups, including Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers.

Anyone with information about his family should contact the company directly.

Ipoh man passes away in Singapore

The deceased, Lim Jee Meng, hailed from Ipoh, Perak.

He was working at Certis Cisco Security Pte Ltd in Singapore, and passed away on Wednesday (4 Nov) from liver failure.

The residence shown on his Malaysian identity card is located in Ipoh.

So far, his company & colleagues have been unable to contact his next-of-kin.

As a result, they’ve turned to Facebook and netizens for help.

Contact Cisco if you have info

Posts seen by MS News advise netizens to contact Certis Cisco directly if they have information about Mr Lim’s family members.

They can contact them through this number: +65 98539817.

The hope is that they can find his family members, so they can collect his body and perform his last rites.

Condolences to his family

It’s always unfortunate to hear about a death, especially when it occurs away from home.

His family may not even have realised that a family member has passed away.

Hopefully, with the power of social media, his next-of-kin can retrieve his body from Singapore.

MS News offers our condolences to Mr Lim’s family and may he rest in peace.

