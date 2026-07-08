Jackie Chan visits primary school in Toa Payoh to inspire rising wushu generation

Jackie Chan visits Pei Chun Public School in Toa Payoh

On Tuesday (7 July), global martial arts icon Jackie Chan treated Pei Chun Public School students to a memorable surprise.

It’s not every day that one crosses paths with an action superstar in school.

Mr Chan had flown to Singapore to engage with the school’s young wushu community and the scholars of the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship (SOFPLS).

Minister for National Development, Mr Chee Hong Tat, and Mr Kiat Lim from the Lim Family Foundation accompanied Mr Chan during his visit.

Martial arts icon inspires aspiring wushu champs

900 Primary 4 to 6 students and 21 past and present SOFPL wushu scholarship recipients were in high spirits as they sat at the primary school’s assembly hall for the event.

They welcomed Mr Chan with wushu, dragon, and lion dance performances, followed by a dragon eye-dotting ceremony.

Students aspiring to follow the martial arts icon’s footsteps were able to ask Mr Chan questions on resilience, discipline, and cultural pride.

To top it all off, they took a once-in-a-lifetime group photograph and then sent him off with a lion dance.

“I used to rewatch The Karate Kid over and over, imitating Jackie Chan’s stunts in my living room,” said 16-year-old Lucas Teo, a two-time SOFPLS high performance scholarship recipient.

“He is the absolute reason I started wushu. Getting to meet him today and show him my form is a literal dream come true.”

Lim Family Foundation brings action superstar to Singapore

Mr Chan’s appearance is part of the Lim Family Foundation’s tradition of bringing global icons to its charity events and community initiatives to give local youths a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Previously, they have brought Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, and JJ Lin to these events.

Regarding the martial arts icon’s visit, Mr Lim said, “Jackie Chan is one of the most recognised faces in martial arts and global cinema. His lifelong journey is exactly the kind of beacon we want our young athletes to see.”

The SOFPLS launched in 2010 with a S$10-million donation from philanthropist Mr Peter Lim.

The initiative was created to provide young deserving talents achieve their sporting goals.

Since then, it has supported 5,629 athletes, many of whom have represented Singapore at regional and world championship events.

In 2019, Mr Lim pledged an additional $10 million to continue the scholarship from 2021 to 2030.

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Featured image adapted from Lim Family Foundation.