Cristiano Ronaldo Visits S’pore Botanic Gardens, Fans Cheer & Swarm Football Star

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Fans At Botanic Gardens On 2 June

Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he will be visiting Singapore in June.

True to his word, the international football legend made an appearance at the Singapore Botanic Gardens yesterday (2 June).

Among the droves of fans who turned up, most were students who were recipients of the NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship.

Although he was there on official business, the star still made time to greet his fans.

Fans swarm Cristiano Ronaldo at Singapore Botanic Gardens

On Friday (2 June) afternoon, Cristiano Ronaldo visited Botanic Gardens to meet the beneficiaries of the NParks – Peter Lim Scholarship.

The footballer documented his visit on social media, sharing lively photos of the meet-and-greet.

Many of his fans at the event documented their experience meeting their idol in the flesh.

In one TikTok video, Ronaldo indulged his fans with high-fives, greeting them with his signature megawatt smile.

The fan behind the video expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet one of football’s greatest.

As it turns out, Ronaldo is not stingy when it comes to interacting with his supporters.

In a separate TikTok video, he informed his fans that he’ll be signing autographs “when he comes back”.

To which, his simple comment was met with cheers and loud calls of his trademark “siu” cry.

According to a press release, 200 students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) turned up.

However, this didn’t include members of the public and the press.

Based on the footage of the meet-and-greet, the star was continuously followed by a mob of supporters.

At one point, fans were even chasing the buggy that he was on.

Up until his departure from the Botanic Gardens, he was shielded from the adoring crowd by his security detail.

Alas, that is the life of a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Visits NParks-Peter Lim tree & meets beneficiaries

Besides signing autographs and meeting his fans, Ronaldo spoke with the beneficiaries about the importance of chasing their goals.

With the NParks-Peter Lim scholarship, youths can pursue careers that support the future of the natural environment.

He also stressed that they should be open to new learning experiences and focus their energy in order to succeed.

The lucky students got a photo opportunity with the star under the NParks-Peter Lim Tree.

Hopefully, the students will be even more inspired to chase their dreams after hearing from the iconic sportsman.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes appearance at Botanic Gardens

Today, Ronaldo will be going around the island to inspire more Singaporean youths.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that Ronaldo will be meeting with over 1,000 youths under Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship.

He will also be playing Padel at the Fun Fest event in the Marine Parade cluster.

