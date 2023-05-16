Cristiano Ronaldo Will Visit S’pore In June, Look Out For CR7 Around Town

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo To Visit Singapore In June For Peter Lim Scholarship

Having established himself as somewhat of a modern football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo — also known to fans as CR7 — has somewhat of a cult following among lovers of the sport, even here in Singapore.

While we may not see him in action in the English Premier League anymore, fans can get a chance to see him in person instead, as he’ll be returning to our shores soon.

The football superstar will be in Singapore to support those under the prestigious Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF)-Peter Lim scholarship.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Singapore in June

Ronaldo shared news of his impending return via an Instagram post on Sunday (14 May).

He will be dropping by Singapore in June to showcase his support for recipients of the SOF-Peter Lim scholarship.

“Looking forward to see all of you again next month,” the footballer added, sharing a picture of an earlier visit with students in Singapore.

Back in June 2010, the SOF set up the scholarship with a S$10 million donation from Lim. It is currently the largest donation by an individual in Singapore towards sports development.

In 2019, Lim renewed his commitment once again by pledging an additional S$10 million.

Ronaldo’s support of the scholarship has been steadfast as well. Last month, he praised the foundation for their “fantastic work” in the arena of youth development.

Visited Our Tampines Hub back in 2019

Of course, this isn’t the first time the football superstar has visited Singapore in recent years.

Back in 2019, he made an appearance at Our Tampines Hub, with hundreds of fans crowding the area to catch a glimpse of him, TODAY reported.

He entered one of the indoor courts, presumably for a meeting with Lim.

The Juventus forward at the time then emerged at around 5pm, responding to loud cheers from the awaiting crowd with a wave and a thumbs-up sign before leaving.

A previous appearance back in 2017 was for Lim’s daughter, Kim Lim, who had given birth.

Catch CR7 sightings around town

While it’s currently unclear if Ronaldo will be meeting with fans, we can probably look forward to sightings of him during his visit.

Do keep a lookout for the star around town — who knows you might catch him digging into a humble meal at the most unexpected places.

