Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Pitch In Tears After Portugal Upset By Morocco In World Cup Quarterfinals

Ronaldo Ends 5th World Cup With No Trophy After Substitution Appearance Against Morocco

In an improbable tournament of upsets, Morocco served up yet another one as they eliminated Portugal from the World Cup on 11 Nov (Singapore time) via a towering header from Youssef En-Nesyri.

For Cristiano, it was a bitter end to his record-breaking 196th match for Portugal as he left the pitch in tears after coming on in the 51st minute, having once again been left on the bench.

At 37, this was his last chance to win a World Cup for the first time.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves pitch in tears after defeat to Morocco

Following Portugal’s exit from the World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo stormed off the pitch without any congratulations to his counterparts and went into the tunnel in tears.

He’d shoved aside a pitch invader who confronted him before exiting the pitch and was clearly not in the mood to entertain anyone.

It was a meek end to a career full of accomplishments for club and country, including 118 goals in 195 appearances, but the World Cup always eluded Ronaldo in five attempts.

Morocco, who’d already dumped Spain out in the round of 16, was looking to become the first Arab and African country to reach the semifinals at a World Cup.

Packed with talents playing in top European teams, however, Morocco stuck to their plan of denying Portugal space between the lines.

While Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute, Morocco shot-stopper Bono pulled off several saves, enabling the Atlas Lions to hold on to the end even though Walid Cheddira received a second yellow card.

After Ronaldo came into the game in the 51st minute, he got just one shot on goal, which Bono easily saved.

The man who took his place in the starting line-up, Goncalo Ramos, also had a header saved.

No regrets in benching Ronaldo, says Portugal coach

Portugal coach Fernando Santos had benched Ronaldo in their 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the round of 16, and did so again against Morocco.

“I do not regret (leaving Ronaldo on the bench),” he said during a press conference after the game.

Saying it was a strategic decision to start Goncalo Ramos, Santos decided to think with his head instead of his heart. However, he would not have changed his decision regardless of the result.

“It’s not that Ronaldo is no longer a great player, that has nothing to do with it,” Santos insisted.

Ronaldo’s fortunes had not improved after a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan that resulted in Manchester United mutually terminating his contract.

He now exits his last World Cup with no trophy, although his numerous records, including scoring in each of his five World Cup appearances, will not be easily broken.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.