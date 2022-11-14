Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo Accuses Club Of Forcing Him Out, Says Club Was Not Supportive

Cristiano Ronaldo Alleges Manchester United Was Not Supportive During Daughter’s Hospitalisation

Several allegations by Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced against the club, in a recent interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

He has accused Manchester United of forcing him out of the club and betraying him on several matters. In addition, he stated that he had no respect for the club’s current manager, Erik ten Hag.

The footballer also alleged that the club was not supportive during his daughter’s hospitalisation in July, earlier this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo accuses Manchester United of betrayal

According to The Sun on 13 Nov, Ronaldo spoke to Piers Morgan, detailing his current position with Manchester United.

He first left the club back in 2009 before returning in August last year.

Responding to whether the club was trying to force him out, he said, “Yes, not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club,” without naming names.

He felt betrayed by Manchester United, as some of his colleagues allegedly did not want him around, not just this season but last season as well.

Ronaldo also accused the club of not being supportive when his daughter was hospitalised in July this year.

He said they had a lack of empathy when he was unable to return on time for pre-season training. Ronaldo had cited personal reasons for not being able to be with the team for pre-season at the time.

“I think the fans should know the truth,” he added. “I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United.”

He additionally pointed out that a club of Manchester United’s standing should be at the “top of the tree”, bringing up comparisons to Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, all of whom have been at the top of the table in recent times.

Manchester City has won four of the five most recent EPL titles, while Liverpool broke a 30-year streak when they lifted the league trophy in 2019-20. Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently at the top of the table heading into the World Cup break for clubs.

Unfortunately, in his opinion, Manchester United are far from the level of these clubs.

No respect for past two managers

In addition, Ronaldo voiced criticism of Manchester United’s decision to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a former teammate of his, with Ralf Rangnick.

“After the club sacked Ole, they bring sporting director Ralf Rangnick, which is something nobody understands,” Ronaldo said.

This guy, he is not even a coach. A big club like Manchester United brings a sporting director surprised not only me but all the world.

As for current manager ten Hag, Ronaldo said he had no respect for him.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” he said. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

No progress in Manchester United over the years

Ronaldo also admonished Manchester United for their “zero progress” over the years. There was a notable lack of improvements to training facilities, such as the pool, gym and kitchen.

“Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club,” he said.

Nothing had changed.

The younger players too disappointed Ronaldo with their dismissive attitude and unwillingness to learn from him.

The current state of the club, the footballer added, is something the previous manager Sir Alex Ferguson was aware of.

As his personal mentor, it was at Ferguson’s request that Ronaldo returned to Manchester United.

“He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be,” he said. “Everyone knows. The people who don’t see that… they are blind.”

At this juncture, a proper resolution with Manchester United may be difficult to reach. However, Ronaldo has stated that for now, he will focus on captaining Portugal to victory in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

After that, he will head back to try and talk things out with the club.

Featured image adapted from Piers Morgan on Twitter and Reuters.