‘Don’t eat la’: Internet slams woman who complained Bugis stall refused to remove egg from char kway teow

A member of the Complaint Singapore Facebook page was slammed for calling out a char kway teow stall in Bugis.

On Sunday (21 July), the woman shared that she visited the stall at the Malaysia Boleh! food court in Bugis and requested staff members not to include eggs in her dish due to her allergy.

However, a staff member allegedly informed her they had to include eggs in the dish due to a “company policy”.

The woman was seemingly confused and outraged by the staff’s response.

“So even if the person consumed (sic) and die from the egg, is the Malaysia Boleh going to compensate for the life??”, the caption read.

As someone who apparently works in human resources (HR), the woman also questioned the company’s “corporate values”.

Asked if she wanted extra eggs

Despite her request, the woman claimed she noticed staff members adding the ingredient during the cooking process.

For some reason, the staff member even asked if she wanted “extra eggs” in her dish.

Baffled by their question, the woman stated in her post:

Can ask to add more but can’t do without?!? Can ask to add more but can’t do without?!?

Netizens say she should’ve found alternative food option

Despite her cry for help, many Facebook commenters slammed the complaint, stating that the woman was “accountable” for her own actions if she went against the staff’s advice.

Others pointed out that she should’ve ordered another dish.

Overall, many netizens advised the woman to avoid the stall to avoid cross-contamination.

MS News has reached out to Malaysia Boleh! and the customer for more information.

