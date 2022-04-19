Cristiano Ronaldo’s Baby Boy Passes Away At Birth, Manchester Clubs Offer Condolences

Cristiano Ronaldo Issues Statement On 19 Apr About Passing Of Baby Boy

Regardless of how luxurious one’s lifestyle may be, that doesn’t make them immune to the cruelty of fate, as tragedy could befall even the most notable figures.

In the early hours of Tuesday (19 Apr), football star Cristiano Ronaldo issued a joint statement with his partner, sharing that their baby boy had passed away during childbirth. The couple was expecting twins.

Since then, thousands have offered their condolences to the Manchester United (Man U) player, including some of their fiercest rivals, Liverpool Football Club and Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo & partner “devastated” by loss of baby boy

In the statement, the couple expressed their “deepest sadness” in announcing the passing of their baby boy, reportedly during childbirth.

Ronaldo and his Spanish partner Georgina Rodriguez had announced in Oct 2021 that they were expecting twins.

However, it appeared only one of the twins, a baby girl, survived.

While the passing of the baby boy was devastating for the couple, they said the birth of the baby girl gave them the “strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”.

The couple, however, remains “devastated” by the passing and urged everyone to respect their privacy during these trying times.

They also took the opportunity to thank the medical team for their “expert care and support”.

The statement ends off with a poignant tribute and farewell to their baby boy:

Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.

Football players & clubs offer their condolences

Netizens have since offered their thoughts and condolences on various social media platforms on which the statement was posted. These included fellow Man U players like David De Gea, Alex Telles, and Digo Dalot.

Many Premier League clubs, including their fiercest rivals Liverpool and Manchester City Football Club, also offered their condolences to Ronaldo and his partner.

Liverpool Football Club and Man U are scheduled to play at Anfield on Wednesday (20 Apr), Singapore time.

Condolences to Ronaldo & his partner for their loss

Though rivalries might be fierce on the football pitch, we’re glad clubs are uniting to offer Ronaldo and his partner their condolences.

If anything, this goes to show why football is also known as the beautiful game, not just only for what happens on the pitch, but also for how it can bring large communities from all around the world together to support a cause.

Our condolences go out to Ronaldo and his partner for their loss. We also wish that the newborn girl grows up healthily in the years to come and perhaps inherits the tekkers her father is known for.

Featured image adapted from @cristiano on Instagram.