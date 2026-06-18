Driver arrested after abandoning car in Kallang Bahru crash, suspected drugs, weapons & vapes found inside

Police discover suspected drugs, weapon and vaporisers after driver flees crash

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash involving a car and a taxi along Kallang Bahru on Wednesday (17 June) morning.

Officers later discovered suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, vaporisers and a knuckleduster inside the abandoned car.

Driver fled after crashing into taxi

The accident occurred at about 8am along Kallang Bahru towards Lavender Street, involving a car and a taxi.

A 60-year-old male taxi driver and his 43-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at about 8am and conveyed the two persons to Raffles Hospital.

However, the driver believed to have caused the accident had already fled the scene before police arrived.

Driver arrested within five hours for multiple offences

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested the 36-year-old driver within five hours of the accident.

He is being investigated for multiple offences, including driving while under the influence of drugs, driving without a valid licence, dangerous driving, possession of a scheduled weapon, and suspected drug-related offences.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), while the vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Crash outside Bendemeer MRT caused major traffic disruption

The accident took place outside Bendemeer MRT station, where the impact left both vehicles severely damaged at the front.

Photos and videos from the scene showed a red sedan and a ComfortDelGro taxi stationary on Kallang Bahru after the collision.

The crash also destroyed a long stretch of the road divider fence, scattering debris across the roadway.

The damaged vehicles and debris forced police to close the affected stretch of Kallang Bahru, resulting in traffic congestion stretching for hundreds of metres during the morning peak hour.

Also Read: 87-year-old woman sent to hospital after accident with car in Yishun, driver assisting investigations

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