Deaf ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies at 18 in car accident, father forgives driver

18-year-old ‘Godzilla’ actress Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident, family & co-stars heartbroken

Kaylee Hottle, a deaf actress best known for starring in two ‘Godzilla’ movies, has died after a tragic car accident on Tuesday (21 July) morning.

She was 18.

Her grieving father reached out to the involved driver to express his forgiveness.

Father of Kaylee Hottle takes flight to bring her body home

Hottle, who comes from a multi-generational deaf family, was best known for her role in ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ and ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’.

She played ‘Jia’, an orphaned deaf girl who held a special bond with Kong and communicated with him through sign language.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed her death in a Facebook livestream on 21 July.

“I am taking a flight that I never would like to take,” he wrote in the caption.

Overcome with emotions, Joshua said that his daughter had died in a car accident, with her heart stopping before she arrived at a hospital.

He said the tragedy devastated the family, and that he was on his way to Maryland to bring her body home.

Car hit roadside ditch with ‘excessive speed’

According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Hottle was one of two passengers in a car driven by her friend, a 19-year-old man.

At around 2.52am, the car veered off the road and slammed into a roadside ditch. They believe “excessive speed” to be a factor.

The two other occupants of the car survived without serious injuries.

“I have forgiven you. Don’t let this incident ruin the rest of your life,” Joshua said to the driver.

Godzilla co-stars pay tribute to Kaylee Hottle

Hottle’s ‘Godzilla’ co-star Millie Bobby Brown, also known for ‘Stranger Things’, paid tribute to her in an Instagram Story.

“I’m so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed, Kaylee,” she wrote.

Actress Rebecca Hall, who played the adoptive mother of Hottle’s character in the films, also wrote that the news devastated her.

“My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed, Kaylee,” she said, posting photos of the two on set.

The Texas School for the Deaf (TSD), which Hottle attended, paid tribute to her.

Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.

They urged others to respect the privacy of her family and refrain from speculation.

Additionally, they offered counselling and support services to students and staff at TSD, especially for Hottle’s classmates and friends.

Longtime professional Godzilla illustrator Matt Frank subsequently announced a limited sale of ‘Jia and Kong’ prints, with all profits going to the Hottle family.

The prints sold out in under 14 hours.

Also read: ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘The Ring’ actress Daveigh Chase dies at 35 after meningitis complications

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Featured image adapted from @kaylee_hottle on Instagram and IMDb.