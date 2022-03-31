Klook Has Discounts & 1-for-1 Deals For Your Next Overseas Trip

Covid-19 restrictions are easing around the world, and leisure travels are back, which means you can fish out that old travel checklist you made before the pandemic.

Your holiday-planning skills may be a little rusty after the 2-year hiatus, so a little help from travel and leisure platform Klook will come in handy.

With discounts on essentials like hotels, attractions, and car rentals, you can look forward to a hassle-free trip that’s also kind to your wallet.

Here’s what you can expect when browsing for vacation ideas in Klook’s Virtual Travel Fair.

20% off hotels to give you peace of mind

Besides plane tickets, accommodation is the next important thing to sort out for a holiday abroad.

Depending on where you go, paying for even the most decent and affordable hotel can be costly. Often at a few hundred dollars per night, it hurts to see the bill, especially when you’re vacationing with friends and family.

Thankfully, Klook has 20% off hotel bookings for DBS/POSB cardmembers at some of the most popular tourist destinations for you to unwind in comfort.

Those heading to Bali, Indonesia, for instance, can soak in the zen island vibes at Lloyd’s Inn, which looks like a slice of tropical paradise, from only $38/night.

Source

Boasting minimalist designs in every corner, the hotel promises a peaceful escape from all your worries back home.

Urbanites who prefer the bustling streets of Bangkok instead need not feel left out as the 5-star Grande Centre Point Hotel Ploenchit offers luxurious lodging for you to feel like you’re on top of the world from only $82/night.

Source

The apartment-style suites will make you feel right at home in Thailand as you relax in spacious comfort after a day of jostling with shoppers at local street markets.

1-for-1 tickets to famous attractions around the world

As much as we’d like to nua in our rooms all day, we should make the most of our trips by checking out famous attractions in the countries we visit.

While Paris is the city of love and light, it’s also home to a Disneyland Resort that a holiday in Europe would be incomplete without.

Source

Realise your childhood dreams by meeting your fave Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, and Donald Duck IRL (in real life) while taking in the one-of-a-kind, magical atmosphere of Dreamland Disneyland.

Of course, the real magic happens over in England, where you can go on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London: The Making of Harry Potter.

Source

Fans of the boy wizard and Hogwarts can immerse themselves in the fantastical world as it comes to life in Central London.

From snapping photos at Platform 9 ¾ to strolling down Diagon Alley and sipping on butterbeer, you can leave the muggle world behind for a day and pretend to be students of magic.

Don’t forget to buy some wands to “Expelliarmus” your stress away when you get back home.

If a trip to Europe is still a little over your budget, Melbourne is a closer alternative with lots of fun activities. Besides being Australia’s sports and cultural capital, the bayside city boasts rich wildlife, which you can admire at the Melbourne Zoo and SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium.

After seeing docile giraffes and cute koalas up close, you can admire the city from the water or up above via the River Cruises or Melbourne Skydeck, respectively.

Source

It may not be Rome, but catching the sunset from atop a skyscraper is what Lizzie McGuire would describe as “what dreams are made of”.

Citibank cardmembers can get to live that dream at a steal thanks to Klook’s exclusive 1-for-1 deals at 14 top attractions or tours around the world, including:

Universal Studios Hollywood

Disneyland Paris One Day Ticket

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Heathrow Express

Lotte World

Klook Melbourne Pass

Ultimate Sydney Attraction Pass

Phi Phi, Maya Area, Khai & Bamboo Island Snorkelling Day Trip from Phuket

Since the deal comes in pairs, you can treat bae or several family members to these overseas experiences they’ll never forget.

Smooth travels through all stages of your trip

Whether you pack light or carry your entire wardrobe on holiday, having your transportation sorted will greatly ease your journey.

Airport transfers and taxi services, for one, will make sure you and your luggage reach on time for the flight so that you won’t be tired from chiong-ing even before your vacation begins.

Klook offers this service at various airports worldwide, which means you can also have someone ready to pick you up when you reach your destination. Talk about VIP treatment.

Though being chauffeured around sounds absolutely ‘fetch’, as Gretchen Wieners would say in “Mean Girls”, sometimes you just want to enjoy the freedom of driving yourself wherever you want to go, at your own pace.

The most logical option would be to rent a car, which, thanks to Klook, you can easily do on one platform, wherever you may be.

Rent a car for as short as a day for leisurely drives with your besties. GrabPay users get 20% off their bookings, so make sure you have the payment mode set up to score cheaper rides.

Insurance to keep you covered on holiday

No matter how bold and adventurous you may be, being in a foreign land without comforts like your parents or family doctor within reach can be quite a scary experience.

Having yourself insured before jetting off anywhere is important, and you can do that via Klook, which offers travel insurance underwritten by Chubb.

Covering everything from medical expenses overseas, to delays and cancellations, as well as loss of belongings, the policy ensures that you’ll have a worry-free holiday regardless of the challenges the universe may throw your way.

You get to choose the duration of coverage, which extends to most countries worldwide, to customise it according to your travel plans.

Payment via Atome entitles you to 20% off the travel insurance, so that’s quite a sum extra that you can spend on retail therapy or attractions.

Travel SIM cards & WiFi keep you connected wherever you go

Being the social media savvy generation, most of us would probably want to document our travels abroad, which would require mobile Internet access.

Data roaming plans can only go so far before you start incurring hefty bills, so the better alternative would be to get a pocket WiFi or portable hotspot device.

Source

Able to connect multiple devices at a time, you can navigate using Google Maps while your travel buddies look up places to makan at, shop, or snap beautiful pictures for the memories.

But if you’d rather not carry an extra device with you, either a 4G SIM card or eSIM would be better options, connecting you to local data services as well as calls and texts.

While a 4G SIM card is pretty straightforward, an eSIM removes the need for a physical SIM card, allowing you to connect to any operator offering the service in the country you’re visiting.

You have to activate your data plan via a QR code sent to your email, and you can use the network services immediately.

You can look through the various SIM, data, and travel WiFi options on Klook here. OCBC cardmembers can enjoy 20% off their chosen plans, so go forth and make as many Instagram stories or TikToks of your travels as you’d like.

Exclusive travel deals & promo codes when you purchase on Klook

When it comes to overseas travel, getting the most out of your trip while paying as little as possible is the ultimate dream.

Depending on the payment methods you use for the above travel essentials, Klook also has up to $50 off promo codes for all overseas activities.

Image courtesy of Klook

A comprehensive list of the various codes, as well as the deals and offers that you shouldn’t miss is available via Klook’s Virtual Travel Fair here.

Settle all your travel essentials via the landing page to secure the best prices, so you can save some precious dollars and look forward to a hassle-free trip.

Worry-free travels to ease your mind on a well-deserved vacation

Whether you’re a seasoned traveller or the occasional holidayer seeking a much-needed breather, you’d want your trip to be smooth-sailing from the planning stages until your return home.

With all aspects easily taken care of on one platform and precious discounts that could save you some money, you’ll be able to book your next vacation without a glitch.

Start planning your travels now so that you can get the nitty-gritty details out of the way.

Once the time comes around to go, all you’ll have to do is get your passports and luggage ready for your much-anticipated vacation after 2 years of being homebound. You deserve the break!

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Klook.

Featured image by TheSmartLocal and adapted from Klook and Klook.