LIT DISCOvery Will Give You Inside Info On Rising Industries

Times have been hard for starry-eyed fresh graduates and folks early in their professional careers. With the uncertain economy, landing a job can be a challenge as companies hesitate to hire.

As you send out your nth resume today, you’d have also definitely entertained the thought of trying something entirely new. But where do you start?

Image courtesy of Young NTUC

For those at a career crossroads, the LIT DISCOvery virtual symposium and marketplace may provide you with much-needed guidance.

With upcoming industry leaders in attendance, you’ll be able to pick their minds and get useful insider info before anyone else.

Happening from 27-30 Jul, LIT DISCOvery by Young NTUC, powered by National Youth Council and in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore as part of the SkillsFuture Month, will be playing host to activities such as keynote talks from industry leaders, masterclasses by seasoned pros, and a marketplace offering everything you need to get a leg up in your job hunt.

Learn to change with the times from the pros

Stepping into the working world amidst a pandemic, you may have a lot to consider before making the big leap.

As you sit through another friend’s ramble about how they’re seeing huge profits on their stock trades or how they’re changing the world by sipping on the coffee with their metal straw, you may wonder why these themes keep popping up.

It’s because FinTech – short for Financial Technology – and Green Jobs are two of the booming industries these days. Think PayNow and an urban planner, i.e. someone who gets to dress up buildings around Singapore with greenery.

Image courtesy of Young NTUC

At LIT DISCOvery 2021, companies from these industries will be offering opportunities to get in on the action for job hunters and job seekers alike.

Partners of the online fair will be providing career profiling services where they assess your strengths and current skills capabilities, giving advice on ways to up your game and where to find the suitable resource, so you can land yourself that exciting job. With that, you can know exactly what they’re looking for and how you can fit in.

If you’re the type of person that wants to get real with your colleagues, there will also be Clubhouse sessions where you can basically join a voice room and speak freely online. They’re usually more casual and laid back, perfect for any introvert.

Get game-changing advice from C-suite senpais

Mum may give you the best shopping lobangs, but when it comes to job lobangs, you’d want to hear from some experienced C-Suite senpais.

Taking their advice may very well be the key to changing the trajectory of your career, or helping you pivot into new, emerging roles.

LIT DISCOvery will be hosting various talks on topics like starting a new career in rising industries such as FinTech and Green Tech with leading firms including:

e27.co

DBS Bank

JustCo

Sea

Surbana Jurong

Sunseap

Hear from Mohan Belani, Co-founder and CEO of e27.co, a community platform that connects startups with the right talent to grow their business, on how the world has transformed and blurred the lines between regions.

Source

These days, many jobs are autonomous and work is not bound behind a cubicle. Mohan will speak about how workplaces have changed, such that you can be working on tasks in other parts of the world while physically being in Singapore.

Image courtesy of Young NTUC

Dr Santitarn Sathirathai, Group Chief Economist at Sea will also share more insights about digital banks, how they differ from traditional banks, and the types of talents they are looking for. The tech giant owns e-commerce platform Shopee, game developer Garena, and digital payments arm SeaMoney.

With the fast-changing economy, it’s almost a must to learn about the importance of being Agile.

You’ll get a chance to do so in a masterclass with Kenji Narushima, Chief Strategy Officer at Carro, an automotive marketplace that offers a full-stack service for all aspects of car ownership. They recently attained unicorn status after securing a $360 million funding round.

Source

With these precious insider tips on your fingertips, you’ll be more than ready to take on newer, more exciting roles in your career.

Sign up for half a year’s worth of premium content

Hiccups and roadblocks will always arise when you’re on the road to something great. It’s what you do in these situations that sets you apart.

While LIT DISCOvery is free for all to attend, you can maximise your experience by getting the premium conference package, which will give you access to exclusive tips for a promising career.

You’ll unlock half a year’s worth of premium content — that includes masterclasses, mentorship matching, and access to other events such as FinTech Festival, for $63.

Image courtesy of Young NTUC

Aside from the exclusive content, signing up gets you:

6 months of NTUC union membership

Gifts worth $253 (OTO back support & shopping vouchers)

Up to $250 course fee support for personal skills training and upgrading

Health and insurance benefits

Since sign-ups are available on the day of the event, you can upgrade your experience on the spot and enjoy the benefits straight away.

If you’d like to join the event, here’s what you need to know:

LIT DISCOvery 2021

Date: 27-30 Jul

Time: 11.30am-10.30pm daily

Website: LITDISCO.sg

For updates and a detailed breakdown of the schedule, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Image courtesy of Young NTUC

Since job hunts are undeniably stressful, it’s heartening to know that the symposium will be closing off with discussions on mental well-being and self-care involving notable figures like Dr Elaine Kim and Rovik Robert.

They will share the difference between being stressed out, experiencing burnout, and depression. Take note of the triggers and find out where the available mental health services and support channels are.

Dr Elaine and Rovik will also touch on labelling and social stigmas, and how we can play a part to make workplaces a little more bearable. Hopefully, with some advice from these wellness experts, you’ll be able to navigate the challenges of the working world better.

May jobseekers hear good news soon

While you wait for a response to the resumes you sent online, it may be a good idea to go out and sell your skills to potential employers in person.

You may finally get the “Yes!” that you’ve been dreaming of.

We wish young jobseekers and job switchers alike the best and hope you hear some good news soon.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Young NTUC.

Featured image courtesy of Young NTUC.