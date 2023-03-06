Liverpool Fires 7 Goals Past Man Utd, Fans Joke About Having 7 Prata Kosong For Breakfast

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Liverpool Fans Joke About Having 7 Prata Kosong After 7-0 Victory Over Man Utd

This morning (Singapore time), Liverpool dealt Manchester United (Man Utd) its worst defeat in the Premier League era in a 7-0 blowout.

Though Liverpool only led 1-0 at halftime, the team came out with all guns blazing and scored another six goals — beginning just three minutes after the restart.

Fans who did not stay up for the game were pleasantly surprised and shocked, all the more so as United had just won the League Cup a week earlier.

Now their main problem will be fitting seven prata kosong for breakfast.

Liverpool annihilates Man Utd 7-0 in Premier Leauge fixture

Two goals each from January signing Cody Gakpo, as well as two from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, sealed the victory at Anfield, Liverpool’s home stadium.

Substitute Roberto Firmino, who has said he is leaving the club after this season, added a seventh.

Other records were also smashed — Salah scored his 129th Premier League goal for Liverpool last night, becoming the club’s top scorer in the league.

Man Utd has not won at Anfield since 2016 and has scored just one goal there in six fixtures since. However, such a scoreline is unprecedented in the modern era.

“Freak result, top performance. A really top performance from the start, I thought the way we started the game was really special, the best for a long, long, long, long, long, long time,” Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, said after the match.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag slammed his team after the performance, saying his players were unprofessional.

“Second half, it was just not us,” ten Hag said. “It was not our standards. We didn’t play as a team. It was unprofessional.”

Fans joke about having 7 plain prata

Back in 2019, after Liverpool defeated Barcelona 4-0, Casuarina Prata and Springleaf Prata Place announced they’d offer Liverpool fans 4 kosong prata for free in celebration of their feat.

This led fans to wonder this morning if prata outlets will offer seven free prata kosong to fans.

Kosong can also mean ‘zero’, which would mark the opposition’s scoreline.

At press time, none have stepped up just yet — seven is a huge number, after all — but we’re sure fans are raring to have plenty of plain prata regardless.

One such fan might be Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who is known for his vocal support of The Reds.

Commenters jumped on the gravy — or curry — train, joking that Mr Tan should treat everyone in Parliament to seven prata kosong each.

Others jokingly wondered how they’d be able to eat seven prata kosong today.

We aren’t sure Man Utd fans will be enjoying this sunny Monday morning, but if your colleague appears far more cheerful than usual, it’s probably because of this unprecedented result.

Featured image adapted from Liverpool FC.