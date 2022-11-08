Loh Kean Yew Is Now World No.3, Highest Ranking For S’porean Men’s Badminton Player

Loh Kean Yew Is World No.3 Player As Of 8 Nov

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew has once again reached new heights following his tour of competitions in Europe over the past month.

On Tuesday (8 Nov), the 25-year-old rose to his career-high of third in the Men’s Singles world ranking.

The achievement wasn’t just a breakthrough in Loh’s career, but also one for the Singapore badminton scene, as no male player from the country has reached higher than 6th in the rankings.

Loh Kean Yew rises to world no.3 after tournaments in Europe

As the Badminton World Federation (BWF) refreshed its world rankings on Tuesday (8 Nov), Loh ascended to third — up two places from his previous rank of fifth.

According to the ranking table, Loh had accumulated 82,874 points across his 10 highest-scoring tournaments over the past 52 weeks.

This provided him with the extra points needed to leapfrog Taiwan veteran Chou Tien Chen.

However, Loh will seemingly have a harder time climbing further up the table.

Currently ranked second is his childhood friend and rival Lee Zii Jia, who has a nearly 10,000-point advantage over the Singaporean.

At the top of the table is Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen, who’s sitting comfortably on the throne with 120,606 points.

The refreshed rankings came off the back of three consecutive competitions in Europe in which Loh competed. Here’s how he fared:

Denmark Open 2022: 3rd place

French Open 2022: quarter-finalist

Hylo Open 2022: quarter-finalist

Highest-ranked male shuttler from Singapore

This is the first time that Loh has broken into the top three of the Men’s Singles world ranking.

The achievement is a significant one for the Singapore badminton scene as it also marks the first time a male shuttler has made the top three in the world.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the highest-ranked Singaporean shuttler before this was Ronald Susilo, who was sixth in the world in 2004.

Looking further back, two-time female Olympian Zarinah Abdullah was third in 1994.

We wish Loh all the best in his future competitions and hope he will continue doing Singapore proud on the court.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Loh Kean Yew on Facebook.