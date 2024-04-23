S’pore’s Kai Minejima-Lee & Isabelle Koh clinch title at World Cup of Indoor Skydiving

Singapore athletes win gold medals at World Cup of Indoor Skydiving

Two Singaporean teenagers, Kai Minejima-Lee & Isabelle Koh, clinched gold medals at the 5th FAI World Cup of Indoor Skydiving (WCIS) in Macau on 20th April.

The WCIS was held from 16 to 22 April and featured over 200 participants. Singapore representatives took part in six out of the seven categories on offer, reported Cynergysports.

Kai Minejima-Lee wins the solo freestyle title on his debut

Making his debut in the Open category of the World Cup, 15-year-old Kai Minejima-Lee scored 71.7 points, surpassing American James Rogers (68.8) and Latvian Toms Ivans (67.4) at the GoAirborne Macau and earning him the Solo Freestyle gold medal, reports The Straits Times (ST).

“I wanted to show the world the routine that showcased the culmination of the past 8 years of training. Competing against the athletes who have taught me so much and who I’ve looked up to for so long was daunting, but it only made me want to perform better,” said Kai.

The victory led to him shedding tears of joy, ST added.

Additionally, Kai teamed up with 14-year-old Vera Poh and won silver in the Dynamic 2-Way (Open) at the 1st FAI Asian Indoor Skydiving Championships, held in conjunction with the WCIS.

He also earned another silver in the Dynamic 4-Way (Open) for WCIS along with Vera Poh, Choo Yi Xuan, and Jordan Lee.

Last year, Kai clinched the 2-Way Dynamic Junior title alongside partner Vera Poh at the 4th FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships 2023, reported SportPlus.

Isabelle Koh becomes the second Singaporean to achieve gold in the Solo Freestyle Junior

Fellow Singaporean Isabelle Koh also clinched gold in the Solo Freestyle Junior category at the WCIS 2024 and Asian Indoor Skydiving Championships.

The 16-year-old partnered Jordan Lee in the Dynamic 2-Way (Open) category and won bronze. Nonetheless, they emerged as the top performers among Asian participants in the event.

Fellow Singaporeans Vera Poh and Kai Minejima-Lee finished second in the Asian Indoor Skydiving Championships, just behind them, reported Cynergysports.

Meanwhile, Choo Yi Xuan, Shirley Ng, Shirley Wong, and Sandy Wong formed the team that took home the bronze medal in the 4-Way Formation Skydiving (Female) category at the 1st FAI Asian Indoor Skydiving Championships.

Featured image adapted from FAI European Indoor Skydiving Championships Macau 2024 on Facebook.