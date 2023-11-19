S’pore Wushu Exponent Clinches Gold Medal For Women’s Tai Chi At World Championships

Singapore Wins Gold For Women’s Tai Chi At Wushu World Championships

Singapore shines on the international sports stage once more.

Local Wushu exponent Zeanne Law Zhi Ning has emerged victorious at the recent World Wushu Championships in the women’s Tai Chi event.

She clinched the gold medal for the Little Red Dot on Saturday (18 Nov) in Texas, where the championships are ongoing.

Besides Zeanne’s impressive feat, Singapore also got silver in the men’s Tai Chi sword event as well as bronze in the women’s Changquan event.

Singaporean Wushu exponent scores 9.776 in women’s Tai Chi at World Championships

According to the Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Federation, Zeanne Law Zhi Ning represented Singapore in the women’s Tai Chi event during the Wushu World Championships on Saturday (18 Nov).

It is currently ongoing in Fort Worth, Dallas, Texas.

After scoring a whopping 9.776 in the competition, Zeanne won the gold medal and became the new world champion in this category.

This came on Day 2 of the event.

On the first day of the competition, which was on Friday (17 Nov), Zeanne had placed fifth out of 17 participating athletes.

Singapore also received medals in other categories

On top of that, men’s Tai Chi sword delegate Tay Yu Xuan also did Singapore proud the same day.

He recorded a score of 9.756 and won the silver medal.

His performance tied with two other athletes.

Singaporean athlete Chan Jun Kai also came in seventh place in the same event, per the Federation.

As for the women’s Changquan event, Kimberley Ong Li Ling came in third place, obtaining the bronze medal.

The 16th Wushu World Championships started on 14 Nov, and will last until 21 Nov.

We wish Team Singapore all the best for the remaining categories.

Also Read: Wushu Athlete Clinches S’pore’s 1st Medal At Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games With Bronze

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Federation on Facebook.