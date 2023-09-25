Wushu Athlete Clinches S’pore’s 1st Medal At Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games With Bronze

Wushu Athlete Wins Team Singapore’s 1st Medal At 2023 Asian Games In Hangzhou

Team Singapore has officially won its first medal in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

At the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, wushu athlete Kimberly Ong placed third with a score of 9.756, clinching bronze.

Meanwhile, her companion in the same competition, Zoe Tan, came in fourth.

On Monday (25 Sep), the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said in a Facebook post that Ong had managed to clinch bronze at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Finishing third out of 11 athletes, she scored 9.756 at the women’s changquan final at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

Meanwhile, Macau’s Li Yi won gold, while Hong Kong’s Liu Xuxu took silver in the event.

Team Singapore’s other competitor in the final, Zoe Tan, came in fourth with a score of 9.753.

Athlete expresses satisfaction with performance

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Ong spoke at a press conference after the final, and she was very pleased with her performance.

“I have done what I have trained for… to compete with some of the seniors here who are a lot more experienced than me,” she said. “I’m very happy and very honoured to compete with them and also stand on the same podium as them.”

At 21, Ong is a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medallist in the women’s daoshu and gunshu combined event.

ST reports that her medal is Singapore’s seventh in wushu at the Asian Games.

Team Singapore’s last medal in the event came back in 2014 when Tan Yan Ni similarly claimed bronze in the women’s changquan final.

