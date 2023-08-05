Joseph Schooling Excluded From Hangzhou Asian Games, Timing During Qualifiers Wasn’t Fast Enough

Joseph Schooling Excluded From Hangzhou Asian Games In Sep

On 5 Aug, Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced the athletes competing in the upcoming Asian Games.

While Singapore will reportedly send its largest contingent in Asian Games history, Joseph Schooling is not in the mix.

The 28-year-old Olympian had apparently failed to meet the cut during the qualifications.

Nonetheless, Schooling wished the best for the Team Singapore contingent and urged them to make the country proud.

Two swimmers had faster timings

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST) and Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the national sports association elaborated on the selection process for swimmers.

It shared that the qualification window for the athletes had been extended from April 2022 to May 2023 due to the pandemic.

During this period, two swimmers “emerged ahead of Joseph”, in that they clocked faster timings, said the association.

Joseph Schooling had previously been named as an athlete to represent Singapore in the games.

However, this was back in April 2022, before the extension of the qualification window.

In a statement, the 28-year-old Olympian reportedly said:

While I will not be participating, I wish the contingent the best at Asian Games and to do Singapore proud.

He also shared that the “status of [his] training and competition” will stay the same and that “more details of his future will be shared in due course”.

Singapore to send its largest contingent of athletes

CNA reported that a total of 431 athletes will be representing Singapore at the Hangzhou games.

These athletes will compete across 32 sports at the sporting event happening from 23 Sep to 8 Oct 2023.

MS News wishes the athletes the best of luck in preparing for the upcoming games.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Joseph Isaac Schooling on Facebook.