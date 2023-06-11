Soh Rui Yong Omitted From S’pore Contingent In Asian Games, SNOC Cites Behavioural Issues

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Soh Rui Yong Not Included In Asian Games National Team

Singaporean runner Soh Rui Yong will not be representing the country at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

This comes after the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) announced its list of successful appeals on Thursday (8 June).

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Soh, 31, is not on the list.

This is despite him having just returned a month ago from representing Singapore at the Cambodia 2023 SEA Games.

SNOC says runner did not honour commitments & continued making ‘disparaging’ remarks

SNOC’s appeals committee considered Singapore Athletics’ nomination for Soh and ultimately decided not to have him at the Asian Games.

A spokesperson from SNOC told CNA that Soh failed to honour his commitments to the SNOC. This apparently includes occasions after the recent SEA Games.

Soh had allegedly continued to make “disparaging and derisive” public remarks about others. However, details of what led up to this is not clear.

“This behaviour does not commensurate with his apology given, undermines the sincerity of his commitment to avoid posting controversial content on social media, and renders his assurance to conduct himself in a more constructive, mature and professional manner hollow,” said the spokesperson.

They added that it is “unfortunate” that the committee is not satisfied that he has changed for the better. Despite SNOC’s efforts to support and rehabilitate Soh, they did not think he earned the selection.

This echoes a similar event last year when he was left out of the initial Asian Games line-up. Singapore Athletics had first nominated him for the men’s 10,000m event.

Responding to MS News’ queries, Soh said he is focused on training well and building on the positive momentum Team Singapore managed to establish at the SEA Games.

“Should I eventually be selected, I am confident I’ll be in shape to break the 31-minute barrier for 10,000m at the Asian Games.”

He had record-setting run at the 2023 SEA Games

At the recent SEA Games, he clinched a silver medal for Singapore at the men’s 10,000m final on 11 May.

His run clocked in at 31:10.70. It was merely 1.85 seconds behind the gold medallist — he also managed to set a new national record.

The runner’s stint at the SEA Games comes after a five-year absence from major competitions following clashes between him and the council.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Soh Rui Yong on Facebook.