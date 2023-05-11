Soh Rui Yong Bags Silver Medal In SEA Games Men’s 10,000m Final, Sets New National Record

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Soh Rui Yong Wins Silver In SEA Games 2023 Men’s 10,000m Final

After coming in fourth place in the men’s 5,000m event earlier this week, national runner Soh Rui Yong came back with a second win in the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

He took home a silver medal after finishing second in the men’s 10,000 final at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Cambodia on Thursday (11 May).

Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon from Indonesia won the event at 31:08.85.

Soh Rui Yong wins silver, merely 1.85 seconds behind gold medallist

However, Soh’s performance wasn’t too shabby either. He was merely 1.85 seconds behind, at 31:10.70.

Myanmar’s Than Htike Soe finished third at 31:25.55.

Back home in Singapore, Soh is the national record holder for the event, having clocked 31:12.05 at the England Athletics’ Championships in 2022.

According to Team Singapore, he has broken the record with this victory, having set a new one and a personal best timing.

The last person who won a medal in the men’s 10,000m was Jagtar Singh. He bagged a bronze in the 1983 SEA Games.

Finished fourth place in 5,000m event on 9 May

On Tuesday (9 May), Soh finished fourth in the men’s 5,000m final at 14:48.4.

It was his personal best finish in the games at the event.

The gold medal went to Thailand’s Kieran Tuntivate, who finished at 14:34.77.

Meanwhile, Sonny Montenegro Wagdos from the Philippines won silver at 14:36.45, and Indonesia’s Robi Syianturi came in third at 14:43.4.

