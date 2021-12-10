Luno Has Crypto 101 YouTube Vids & A Blog For Investment Beginners

Since its inception, cryptocurrency has quickly garnered a reputation as the defining investment option for zillennials.

That said, the barrier to entry may seem high as we’re unsure about whether it “can be trusted”, or is “too risky”. Perhaps we simply don’t know enough to invest.

Applying the same logic to the realm of cryptocurrency, it’s not a stretch to say that this bandwagon is coming in hot, and as far as pundits are predicting, will be here to stay for a long time.

It’s up to us to decide if we want to join the movement early, or later. But regardless of which faction you’re on, it’s always good to pick the right starter Pokemon – or platform – to begin your journey.

Crypto 101 YouTube tutorials & e-learning platform

Arguably, the hardest step to most investments – be it time, money or emotions – is to enter the fray knowing the full scope of your options.

This means that prior research is crucial to gather enough knowledge to strike when the time is right.

If you’re a first-time investor, Luno – a digital currency platform – has a wealth of educational resources that will help you level up quickly.

First up is Luno’s blog hosting both bite-sized updates on Bitcoin forecasts and in-depth coverage of the latest developments in the crypto space.

Next, their e-learning portal, with common FAQs and the lowdown on how to tell the difference between major coins, helps us master basic concepts behind cryptocurrency.

For those of us who prefer watching a video tutorial, or being talked through the process instead, they’ve got a YouTube channel dubbed LunoTV which hosts Crypto 101 videos to cover all the bases.

With concern over the new wave of scams in the crypto space, Luno’s channel also offers quick tips on how to help us discern and identify crypto scams.

Luno crypto app has direct bank transfers for fast SGD deposits

As a platform for saving, buying and managing cryptocurrencies, Luno touts itself as an “all-in-one” app to help first-timers get started.

Here are some of the features Luno includes:

Free & fast deposits

Set up quick purchases & recurring buys

Earn interest on BTC & ETH via ‘Savings Wallet’

Instant transaction fees lowered from 1% to 0.75%

Direct bank transfers are also available, without deposit fees and with transaction limits up to $200,000 per transaction. This is so that users can purchase crypto via SGD on their platform with ease. We’ve done up an in-depth guide as to how this works here.

FYI, transaction limits are on par with FAST limits, so you can save on extra “middlemen fees”.

Via a nominal fee of $2, do note that withdrawals may only be made to DBS or POSB accounts. As for deposits, it’s business as usual via other banks.

For the full suite of features Luno has to offer, do check out their website for the latest promos.

They’re also on Facebook and Instagram, if you’d like to stalk their socials to learn how to trade and begin your crypto journey.

Shoot for the crypto moon after doing your research

When a new craze hits Singapore, it usually sends a flurry of excitement through a select crowd of those who jump on trends first.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the rest of us have to grapple with the FOMO forever.

All it takes is a right mix of instinct to take a leap of faith, and time invested in proper research before diving in.

As potential early adopters of this crypto-investment trend, it’s safe to say that all of us can consider shooting for the moon too. But remember – any activity is safer when you learn more about it before getting involved.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice or investment advice.

