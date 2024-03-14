5 physical features people find most attractive in the opposite sex

Which physical features are considered the most attractive in a partner?

As much as we’d love to abide by the adage ‘it’s the inside that counts’, there’s no doubt that one’s appearance plays a huge part in making a positive first impression.

Especially when you’re trying to woo a potential romantic partner.

So what are some physical features that catch the most attention… and why?

Well, numerous surveys and studies have been dedicated to this topic, and it turns out most of the results have one thing in common: they are common signs of youth and good health.

1. Smile

In 2018, a period tracking app teamed up with a condom company and a German university to conduct the Ideal Partner Survey, which collected responses from more than 68,000 people in 180 countries.

The results showed that both men and women found an attractive smile to be the most desirable trait.

This isn’t exactly surprising. Not only does smiling instantly make someone look more approachable, but it also shows that they’re happy.

A big ol’ grin is contagious as well, meaning you might feel like smiling, too. This lifts your own mood, lowers stress, and maybe… opens you up to the possibility of falling in love?

2. Eyes

Just as popular as the smile are the eyes, which are often deemed the window to one’s soul.

Not only are they an important focal point of the face, they can also communicate how you’re feeling.

Larger eyes on women are particularly popular among men as they are commonly associated with youth, femininity, health, and fertility. Think Disney Princesses or anime characters.

On the other hand, narrower eyes — consider giving your most piercing, smouldering gaze — are perceived to be more attractive on men. This is because it makes them look sexier and more mysterious.

Even if your eyes don’t fit into the supposed most desired descriptions, never underestimate the power of eye contact. Wink wink.

3. Abs or hourglass figure

What do K-pop concerts and superhero movies have in common? More often than not, they’ll feature a handsome male star showing off his killer bod with washboard abs — much to the delight of the ladies, of course.

To no one’s surprise, a study in the United States found that women rated the abs as the sexiest muscle on a man’s body.

Aside from the fact that they look amazing, they show that someone is disciplined — since it takes super hard work to get abs — and points to higher levels of testosterone, an important part of men’s health.

As for the ladies, the findings aren’t exactly surprising either, with hourglass figures being the one that, as Kelis’ hit song goes, “brings all the boys to the yard”.

This is because a low waist-to-hip ratio supposedly hints at a woman’s high fertility rate. However, researchers have debunked this, so take this with a pinch of salt.

4. Skin

One of the most prominent signs of good health is clear, glowing skin, so both men and women would naturally find it attractive.

Those who have been plagued by bad skin days would know all too well the negative impact that can have on their confidence.

But the opposite is also true — having great skin can make you feel like you’re on top of the world, and that self-assurance can be sexy.

The good news is it’s never too late to cultivate a clear complexion right now. For starters, getting disciplined about your skincare routine helps.

What you put inside your body matters, too, so it’s time to load up on foods that are rich in healthy fats, vitamins and antioxidants.

5. Hair

Aside from the results above, plenty of surveys have also indicated that lots of folks pay attention to someone’s hair to determine how attractive they are — and we’re sure you can relate, too.

A survey in the United States found that 73% of over 1,000 female respondents indicated hair as one of the first things they check out on a man.

More than half of the women added that they find it important to date a man who has similar standards for hair as their own – and for most ladies, that standard is pretty high.

Similarly, 74% of men stated that they notice a woman because of her hair, while 82% indicated that sexy hair is a key element to a woman’s overall sex appeal.

78% of male respondents also stated that they consider healthy hair on a woman to be a turn-on.

This makes sense because a head of thick, lustrous locks signifies youth — just like how thinning hair is usually associated with ageing — and can do wonders in improving one’s appearance by framing the face.

TrichoKare takes care of your scalp for swoon-worthy hair

If you feel like your hair’s been having a bit of a negative impact on your rizz, worry not because there are ways to get to the root of the issue — literally — and put you on the path to hotter and healthier locks.

TrichoKare’s scalp and hair treatments are tailor-made to each individual to more effectively target one’s mane woes. After all, everyone is unique, and so is their hair.

The 2.5-hour session begins with a one-on-one consultation, where a certified trichologist will explain the process and offer advice for any hair-related queries you may have.

Following that, a consultant will use a special lens to magnify your scalp up to 200 times, which will then be shown on a screen.

It looks a bit scary, but it’s an important part of analysing the condition of your scalp. Plus, it’ll provide the first half of a very satisfying before-and-after treatment comparison — you’ll see that in a bit.

Once the pros know what they’re dealing with, you’ll be ushered to a salon chair, where the pampering begins.

This is where the consultant will apply several cooling layers of a European Herbal Scalp Masque.

Other than feeling super shiok, this concoction is customised to target your needs while detoxing the scalp and removing impurities.

About 15 blissful minutes later, it’s time for a wash using TrichoKare’s best-selling Revitalising Hair Bath shampoo, which feels just as refreshing while helping your scalp restore its sebum balance.

Treatment continues with state-of-the-art tools

Next up is the application of a hair growth-strengthening treatment essence — with a twist.

Instead of using their hands, the consultant will bring out the big guns, namely, a very cool-looking NanoMist Spray machine that accelerates the scalp’s cell metabolism rate and improves blood circulation.

The futuristic vibes continue with the placement of the helmet-like Hair Bang Alpha device.

This utilises laser light technology to support hair regeneration and accelerate healing, especially in targeted areas of scalp issues, such as inflammation.

Wow, are we living in 2024 or 2054?

Last but not least, you’ll be given the option to style your hair a little bit so you can leave the salon looking absolutely fabulous.

But before you go, it’s back into the consultation room to see living proof of the treatment results.

Let’s just say: Prepare to be amazed.

In this case, you can see that the sebum that was clogging the pores has been completely eradicated, allowing the hair follicles to breathe and thus encouraging better hair growth.

Sign up for the Scalp Purifying Therapy by TrichoKare at just S$48

While results are visible after just one sesh, it is recommended to go for multiple scalp and hair treatment appointments for the best and most long-lasting results.

Just like dating can be seen as a sort of ‘trial period’ before marriage, you might be thinking of trying out this treatment before deciding if you want to commit to it.

Well, the good news is that TrichoKare is offering its award-winning Scalp Purifying Therapy at just S$48 nett (U.P. S$556).

They’ll even throw in a travel-sized hair care kit, which includes a Nourishing Hair Bath (shampoo), a CompleteKare Mask (conditioner), and an Anti-Static Wooden Brush, so you can continue with the #selfcare sesh even after you’ve left the salon.

To enjoy the special promotional trial price, simply make your booking via this WhatsApp link or this website.

This offer is available till 30 April at the following TrichoKare outlets:

Clementi Mall #05-11

NEX #02-24

Ngee Ann City #05-22A

Velocity@Novena Square #03-19

Jurong Point #B1-62

For more information and updates, follow TrichoKare on Instagram and Facebook.

Confidence is the most attractive trait of all

Ultimately, taking care of your appearance isn’t just about looking good — it’s also about boosting your confidence.

Just imagine how you might feel when your skin is glowing and you’re having an awesome hair day. Pretty damn good, right?

And that healthy dose of self-esteem can do wonders in how you carry yourself, radiating an irresistible allure that captivates those around you.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with TK TrichoKare.

Featured image adapted from TimeImage on Canva. Original photography by Ally Siew.