M’sia Bans Thor: Love & Thunder After Delaying Release, Reasons Behind Decision Unclear

Malaysia Bans Thor: Love & Thunder Indefinitely After Delaying Release For 3 Weeks

While Marvel fans in Singapore have had plenty of time to catch the latest Thor movie, our friends up north have yet to do so.

Malaysia has held off on showing the film in cinemas nationwide, weeks after its supposed 7 Jul release date.

However, on Thursday (28 July), cinema operator Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) announced that the film would not be released in Malaysia at all.

Netizens are now speculating on the reasons for the ban.

Malaysia bans Thor: Love and Thunder with no clear explanation

On Thursday (28 Jul), GSC posted a notice on their Facebook page saying that Disney, which owns Marvel, will not be releasing Thor: Love and Thunder in Malaysia after all.

According to The Star, the movie’s release date was initially postponed from 7 Jul to 21 Jul without reason.

Then, on 13 Jul, GSC announced that the movie would be pushed back indefinitely. Again, there was no official explanation for this decision.

However, there are plenty of theories floating around online. One of them is that the movie contains certain sexual undertones that another Disney movie, Lightyear, also had.

Lightyear was not screened in Malaysia after Disney declined to remove certain parts of the movie promoting the LGBT lifestyle.

Others also believe that depictions of nudity and god-like beings in Thor: Love and Thunder contributed to its ban, The Rakyat Post reports.

Malaysian Marvel fans up in arms over ban

GSC’s announcement quickly went viral, garnering over 12,000 shares in three hours.

Unsurprisingly, Marvel fans are not taking the news well, airing their frustrations in the comments.

One netizen even blamed a whole generation for their ‘wokeness’, which supposedly got in the way.

Another even tried mapping out a solution to reach a compromise for those who’d like to watch the movie, regardless of the themes portrayed.

With so many streaming services available in this day and age, this netizen is already waiting for its eventual release on Disney+.

The comments cover a spectrum of issues, so if you’d like to read what they’re saying, you can check them out here.

Future of Disney movies in Malaysia remains a mystery

It’s understandable that Marvel fans are annoyed by the decision, especially since no official reason was given.

The future of Disney movies in Malaysia will remain a mystery until the next blockbuster rolls along.

Till then, fans may have to find alternative ways to catch their favourite characters and superheroes on the silver screen.

