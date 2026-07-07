Man charged with spitting on police in Yishun was under remission order after prison release

Man charged with using criminal force to deter police from discharging duties over Yishun incident

A 43-year-old man who was charged in court after using vulgarities and spitting on a police officer in Yishun was on a remission order during the incident.

Mohamad Yazid Junaineh had been released from prison for more than two years when he committed the alleged offence last Friday (3 July), according to court documents cited by The Straits Times (ST).

Yazid was released from prison in April 2024 for offences that were not disclosed by the court.

Following his release, he was placed on a remission order from 15 April 2024 to 12 Oct 2026.

He was not supposed to commit any offence during this period.

According to the Singapore Prison Service, inmates released on good behaviour after they have served two-thirds of their sentence will be issued a Conditional Remission Order (CRO), which will be in effect until the end of their sentences.

Those who breach their CRO must serve an enhance sentence with no one-third remission, in addition to any sentence imposed for committing the subsequent offence.

Man prevented police from managing scene of fire

At about 5.10 on 3 July, police officers were attending to a fire at Block 381 Yishun Ring Road when Yazid created a disturbance that prevented them from managing the scene.

He scolded vulgarities at the officers and continuously shouted, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Sunday (5 July).

Videos posted on social media also showed him speaking in a mocking tone towards the officers, seemingly challenging them to arrest him and urging onlookers to take viral videos of the argument.

When the officers engaged him, he refused to stop and spat on one of the officers before being arrested, SPF added.

Man remanded at IMH after being charged

On Monday (6 July), Yazid was charged with using criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty under Section 353 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence carries a jail term of up to four years and/or a fine.

He was remanded for a medical examination at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

According to hearing details listed by SG Courts, his case will be heard again on 20 July.

‘Zero tolerance’ for force against public servants: SPF

SPF emphasised that they have “zero tolerance” for anyone who obstructs, harasses, or uses force against public servants in the discharge of their duties.

It also warned that the police would act decisively against those who blatantly disregard the law.

Also read: Man arrested after using vulgarities & spitting on police officers attending to fire in Yishun

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @syadloco._ on TikTok and TikTok.