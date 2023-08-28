24-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Keppel Bay Waters, 3.4km From Labrador Park

Man Found Dead In Waters Near Keppel Bay Area, No Foul Play Suspected

On Sunday (27 Aug), police found the body of a 24-year-old man in the waters near Keppel Bay.

After receiving a call for assistance, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

According to preliminary investigations, police said they do not suspect foul play.

The discovery of the body is the second case in the area in the past week.

Man found dead in Keppel Bay

The Straits Times (ST) reports that police said they received a call for assistance at Labrador Park on 27 Aug, 7.30am.

SCDF was subsequently alerted to help with water rescue at around 11.15am.

They were initially unable to find the individual at first. SCDF subsequently used a rapid response fire vessel and an unmanned aerial vehicle to search the coastline.

Officers eventually found and retrieved the man’s body from the waters near Marina at Keppel Bay, 3.4km from Labrador Park.

An SCDF paramedic proceeded to pronounce him dead at the scene.

Citing preliminary investigations, police said they do not suspect foul play.

2nd case of a body at Keppel Bay in a week

The discovery makes it the second case in a week in the area. Last Tuesday (22 Aug), SCDF retrieved the body of a 50-year-old man from the waters of Marina at Keppel Bay.

According to Stomp, crew members and security officers at the Marina at Keppel Bay came across the body.

A Stomp reader told the portal that the deceased was a boat captain who drowned in the berthing area. The police have not yet confirmed the exact details of the incident.

Speaking to ST, a spokesman for Marina at Keppel Bay said the man was a crew member of a boat berthed in the area.

However, he did reveal any further information, stating that police investigations were ongoing.

