50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Marina At Keppel Bay Waters, No Foul Play Suspected

Body Of 50-Year-Old Man Retrieved From Marina At Keppel Bay Waters

A 50-year-old man was pronounced dead at Keppel Bay on Tuesday (22 Aug), The Straits Times (ST) reported, citing a police statement.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 2 Keppel Bay Vista at 8.40am that day.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers retrieved the man’s body from the waters and a paramedic subsequently pronounced him dead.

The police don’t suspect foul play.

The area where the man was found, Marina at Keppel Bay, is home to many luxury yachts.

According to Stomp, who first reported the incident, crew members and security officers at the marina first found the man’s body.

A reader who alerted the portal to the incident claimed that the deceased was a boat captain who drowned in the berthing area. However, he did not know how this happened.

Neither ST nor the police have confirmed the details surrounding the incident.

No further information regarding the man is available at the time of writing.

Area usually calm & peaceful

Marina at Keppel Bay, which is on the southern tip of Singapore, is described as a “waterfront sanctuary“.

To have such an incident occur there thus disrupts the seemingly idyllic appearance.

Nevertheless, Keppel Bay is no stranger to shocking occurrences.

In May 2022, one of the vessels at Keppel Bay caught fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within an hour and reported no casualties.

MS News has contacted Marina at Keppel Bay for more information. We’ll update the article if they get back.

Since police investigations are ongoing, let’s refrain from speculating about the incident. We extend our sincere condolences to the man’s loved ones.

Hopefully, investigations will help shed more light on what happened.

Featured image adapted from Tuananh Vu on Dockwalk.