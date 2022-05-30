Vessel At Keppel Bay Catches Fire, SCDF Puts Out Blaze In 1 Hour

Fire Involving Vessel At Keppel Bay Vista Currently Under Investigation

Singapore has seen a worrying spate of fires recently. While most of the blazes happened at housing units, one recently happened close to the sea.

A fire broke out in a vessel at Keppel Bay today (30 May).

Firefighters from nearby stations at Marina Bay and Alexandra were immediately on the scene and successfully put out the fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported no injuries, and the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Fire in vessel at Keppel Bay Vista

On Monday (30 May), reports of the fire surfaced on social media, where netizens posted videos of the incident.

SCDF then confirmed via a Facebook post that a blaze had occurred at Keppel Bay Vista around 11.30am. It was centralised to a vessel parked at the pier.

After receiving an alert, firefighters from Marina Bay and Alexandra fire stations reported to the scene.

They deployed three water jets and three hose reels to surround the yacht to prevent its spread from reaching other vehicles in the area.

Firefighters from the Brani Marine fire station also helped with the effort, alongside the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, which provided one vessel to help with operations.

Together, authorities managed to extinguish the fire in about an hour with two water jets, two foam jets and a water monitor from the MPA vessel. Damping down operations by firefighters in the area are currently ongoing.

No casualties from the fire

Fortunately, SCDF reported that there were no casualties from the fire. The cause of the incident is also currently under investigation.

This is the fifth fire to occur this month, following an earlier incident whereby a blaze occurred in a Bukit Merah housing unit.

The apartment was empty, and 35 individuals in the surrounding units were evacuated.

A more serious blaze occurred on 13 May as well, claiming the lives of three people, including a three-year-old.

Stay safe by practising fire safety

Even though it did not occur at a housing unit, the fire at Keppel Bay could have escalated to something more serious if firefighters had not arrived on time.

Kudos to our local firefighters for responding promptly to the incident and handling it successfully.

On our part, we can do much more to ensure the prevention of future fires. Avoid overloading electrical outlets, and check your vehicles for oil or exhaust gas leakages.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Trips and Travels on YouTube and SCDF on Facebook.