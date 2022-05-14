Fire Breaks Out At Serangoon Coffee Shop, 1 Person Conveyed To Hospital

Fire Breaks Out At Serangoon Coffee Shop On 14 May

In the early hours of Friday (13 May), a fire broke out in a Bedok North HDB flat, claiming three lives, including that of a 3-year-old toddler.

The next day, another huge fire took place at a Serangoon coffee shop. Even though the eatery is on the ground floor, the fire consumed the kitchen exhaust ducting (KED) which stretches till the fourth floor.

Paramedics conveyed one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire consumes vertical structure along height of Serangoon HDB block

In the wee hours of Saturday (14 May) morning, TikTok user @shanicelsh shared footage of a vertical column on fire, with the top of the structure appearing slightly distorted.

There also appears to be flaming debris on the ground, which likely came from the burning structure.

According to the TikTok user, the fire took place at 1.30am at an undisclosed location in Serangoon.

The user also shared that the ambulance was on the way at the time of the recording. She additionally expressed her hope that the “mala store person” is alright.

1 person conveyed to hospital for smoke inhalation

In response to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson confirmed that they were alerted to the fire at about 1.20am on Saturday (14 May).

The fire apparently took place at 261 Serangoon Central Drive and involved the KED of a coffee shop on the ground floor of the block.

The KED refers to the silver structure on the sides of the block which are connected to the kitchens at the coffee shop.

Thankfully, SCDF officers managed to extinguish the fire using a water jet.

One person was subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation. 20 other individuals had self-evacuated prior to SCDF officers’ arrival.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

SCDF took the opportunity to remind members of the public of the safety precautions to take to prevent similar KED fires:

Wishing the individual affected a speedy recovery

While the fire looked pretty serious, we’re glad that there have been no reports of any serious casualties thus far.

We wish the injured individual a smooth and speedy recovery ahead.

