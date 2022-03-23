Man Evades NS & Gets Arrested Over 17 Years Later

National Service (NS) is a rite of passage for male, adult Singaporeans. However, it can be a heavy burden for some men to undertake if they have other priorities.

On Tuesday (22 Mar), fitness instructor Mohammad Zaidie Ahmad, now 41, was sentenced to 5 years and 8 months’ jail for evading NS for over 17 years.

He claims that he did so in order to provide for his son and his step siblings.

Man evades NS duties in 2004

According to The Straits Times (ST), Zaidie was posted to the HQ Basic Rescue Training Centre at Jalan Bahar Camp on 13 Mar 2004.

Despite reporting for duty then, he went missing from 5 Jul. 5 months later, he was arrested by the police and ordered to resume duty in Dec 2004.

Zaidie then reportedly obtained a medical certificate that excused him from NS from 3 to 20 Dec 2004.

However, when this period ended on 21 Dec, he failed to turn up for duty again.

On 7 Sep 2021, he was finally caught by the police, 17 years after he was expected back in NS.

Allegedly has to support his family financially

Zaidie’s defence lawyer S.S Dhillon apparently stated in court that he was financially supporting his son and two step siblings, noted ST.

In order to take care of his family, he decided to neglect his NS obligations.

Even though District Judge Marvin Bay acknowledged his motivation to earn more money, he emphasised that national defence is a priority for all able-bodied men in today’s global circumstances.

Zaidie’s bail is currently set at $20,000. He has also been ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on 5 May to begin his 68-week jail sentence.

Don’t be so quick to judge

While it is expected that Zaidie has to face consequences for evading his national duties, perhaps the authorities can afford to empathise with his circumstances.

After all, he did not default from NS for his own personal gain but for the benefit of his family.

Hopefully, cases like this will encourage the Government to reconsider certain policies, and provide some leeway for exceptional cases like Zaidie’s.

