Man in India makes 14-hour trip on rickshaw to return tourist’s debit card

Man travels six hours on rickshaw to bring tourist’s debit card

Losing valuables is among a tourist’s worst nightmares.

Fortunately for a traveller in India, a man went out of his way to help her when she accidentally left her debit card in another city in early June.

To ensure that she got her card before she left the country, he travelled six hours on a rickshaw.

Fortuitously, the woman revealed that her saviour’s name is Krishna, a fitting namesake for the Hindu god of love, compassion, and protection.

Woman accidentally leaves card in another city

The Indian-American tourist, India, shared on Instagram that she decided to take a trip to her homeland five years after her grandmother’s passing.

However, when she reached New Delhi, she realised she had left her debit card in a small beach town in Kerala, five hours away.

India said that earlier that day, she went to a DHL outlet to ship some clothes off.

When she needed cash for the transaction, Krishna, a DHL worker, offered to take her to a nearby ATM on his scooter.

However, after withdrawing money, India accidentally left her card in the machine.

Fortunately, she had exchanged numbers with Krishna for the shipping transaction, so she called him to check if the card was still there.

Woman was leaving India the next day

The next morning, Krishna found her card on top of the machine.

However, they encountered a new challenge as India was leaving the country in 36 hours.

It was also Sunday, so Krishna could not ship the card to her.

To her surprise, the man called her that evening, telling her to go outside her accommodation.

He had driven six hours on an auto rickshaw with two friends on his day off to hand-deliver her card, making for a 14-hour round trip.

“I even offered to pay for all the travelling he did, but they did not accept it.”

Knowing she was travelling on a budget, he told her to save it for her travels instead.

Also read: Man in M’sia returns lost wallet to police station, gets accused of stealing S$3K in cash from it

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Featured image adapted from @indiawitkin on Instagram.