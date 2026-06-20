Man in M’sia returns lost wallet to police station, gets accused of stealing S$3K in cash from it

Malaysian man gets accused of theft after returning lost wallet to police station

A Malaysian man who went to the police station looking to return a lost wallet he found was immediately accused of stealing it.

Clips of the man defending himself went viral on 18 June.

The wallet’s owner claims there was RM10,000 (S$3,100) in cash in the wallet when it went missing and insisted the man had taken it.

Observers online expressed outrage at the accusations, saying that a thief would have simply tossed the wallet into the bushes and not even bothered returning it.

However, things may be more muddled than they appear as there are claims circulating online that there is security footage showing the theft.

Apparent Good Samaritan gets accused of theft

“I found no money,” the man said as the clip begins.

As he tried to continue his explanation, a woman from offscreen can be heard shouting at him, saying, “You lie!”

The confrontation continues with the man insisting he only wanted to return the wallet while the owner argued that he had stolen from her.

The clip began circulating online on multiple social media platforms, with many observers saying that the man would not have returned the wallet if he had actually stolen it.

However, some commenters also offered alternatives to that story.

Man allegedly summoned by police

On Reddit, the thread sharing the clip garnered over 140 comments discussing the incident.

While many piled on in support of the man, some pointed out that he may have actually stolen the money.

One commenter shared what they claimed to be a statement from the wallet owner recounting the incident, which allegedly occurred at around 3pm at CLC Supermarket in Semenyih.

The woman and her husband were shopping when the former left her wallet on an ice cream freezer counter.

When they noticed the wallet was missing, they asked the staff if they could check the security camera footage to see what had happened.

They alleged spotting one of the man’s sons nabbing the unattended wallet and giving it to his mother.

The family reportedly proceeded to the cashier before leaving the scene “in a hurry”.

Using the plate numbers visible on security camera footage, the couple reported the case to the police, who tracked down the vehicle’s owner.

Authorities then allegedly summoned the man and requested that he return the wallet.

According to The Reporter, both parties are still insisting on their version of events. Police are still investigating the case.

Also read: Woman’s belongings snatched in seconds after leaving car briefly unlocked outside home in M’sia



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Featured image adapted from Reddit.