Woman’s belongings snatched in seconds after leaving car briefly unlocked outside home in M’sia

Snatch thief targets woman’s unlocked car and steals her belongings in Kuantan

A woman had her belongings stolen in a swift snatch theft outside a home in Kuantan, Malaysia after leaving her car unlocked.

She later shared her experience to warn nearby residents to stay vigilant.

Left car running with doors unlocked while dropping off child

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident occurred at about 10.30am on 31 March.

The victim, 36-year-old Yang Baowei (name transliterated from Mandarin), had just dropped her child off at her mother-in-law’s house and was preparing to head to work.

As she was only stopping briefly, she left the car engine running and the doors unlocked, while she, her mother-in-law, and child remained in the courtyard.

Motorcyclist opened car door and grabbed briefcase

A lone motorcyclist, believed to have been circling the area for an opportunity, struck while they were momentarily distracted.

He approached from the left side of the car, opened the front passenger door, and grabbed a briefcase from the seat.

The bag contained a laptop, wallet, and mobile phone, with losses exceeding RM3,000 (about S$960).

Thief fled within seconds before anyone could react

Although the victim and her family noticed the suspicious man and sensed something was wrong, the theft happened too quickly for them to intervene.

“The perpetrator was very quick and clearly experienced. He got away within seconds, and none of us managed to stop him,” she said.

The sudden incident also caused her mother-in-law to fall in shock, leaving her with minor knee bruises.

CCTV footage obtained, police report lodged

Ms Yang later obtained CCTV footage of the incident from a neighbour, which captured both the theft and the suspect.

She has since lodged a police report and shared her experience to remind others to take precautions.

“I hope to remind nearby residents to safeguard their belongings and stay alert, especially if you notice suspicious motorcyclists in the area,” she said.

Also read: Rider in Thailand snatches tourist’s purse, says he needed money for his 2 girlfriends



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Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.