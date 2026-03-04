Rider in Thailand snatches tourist’s purse, says he needed money for his 2 girlfriends

Man claims he snatched purse to support his girlfriends

A 33-year-old man in Thailand named Thanit claimed that he resorted to snatching a tourist’s purse because his income from his job as a delivery rider was not enough for him to take care of the two girlfriends he has.

Police arrested him on 3 March outside a convenience store in Bangkok.

According to Khaosod, the crime he is arrested for occurred on 13 Dec 2025.

Man in Thailand snatches purse from young tourist

A 21-year-old British tourist was walking near Grande Centre Point Hotel on Surawong Road at around 12.50am when suddenly her purse was snatched by a man on a motorcycle.

According to the victim, a man had passed her going the opposite direction moments prior to the theft.

He then showed up on a motorcycle with one other person when they stole her possessions.

She said they had taken her Jim Thompson bag, which also included her iPhone 17, two Pandora bracelets, and around ฿3,000 (S$120) in cash.

Police then began investigating the case and sought witnesses.

Confessing to the crime and sharing the surprising reason

Thanit was arrested by officers from the Bang Rak police station after they identified and procured a warrant for his arrest.

He admitted to the theft, but when asked about his motives, gave a surprising reason.

Thanit claimed that he made too little with his wages as an app driver to support his two girlfriends.

As a result, he sought alternative means of making money to support that lifestyle.

Featured image adapted from Siam News.