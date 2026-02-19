GrabFood rider nearly sideswiped after alleged brake check by PHV driver at Paya Lebar

GrabFood rider confronts PHV driver who allegedly brake-checked and nearly sideswiped him

A GrabFood delivery rider confronted a private hire vehicle (PHV) driver after allegedly being brake-checked and nearly sideswiped at Paya Lebar Road.

The incident, which took place on Sunday (8 Feb), was captured on dashcam footage and later shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page.

Rider allegedly brake-checked at junction

According to the post, the incident occurred at the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Geylang East Central.

As the traffic light turned green, the GrabFood rider moved off. However, the PHV car in front braked abruptly, forcing the rider to slow down.

Dashcam footage circulating online shows the car stopping suddenly just moments after moving off.

After the alleged brake check, the rider attempted to switch lanes from left to right.

However, the PHV vehicle also moved into the same lane, appearing to close the gap and nearly sideswiping the rider.

The manoeuvre prompted strong reactions from viewers online, with many describing it as dangerous.

Rider confronts PHV driver

A second clip shared in the post shows the rider confronting the PHV driver.

He is seen knocking on the driver’s window, seemingly questioning him about what had happened on the road moments earlier.

The footage does not show what was said during the exchange.

Netizens criticise PHV Drivers

The videos sparked heated discussion online, with several netizens criticising PHV drivers’ conduct on the roads.

One commenter claimed such behaviour is common among PHV drivers.

Another alleged that some do not adhere strictly to traffic rules.

A third suggested PHV drivers should undergo training similar to that required of taxi drivers.

Grab says safety is top priority

In response to queries from MS News, a spokesperson from Grab said the company prioritises the safety of its drivers and delivery partners.

“We regularly remind partners to prioritise their own well-being and ride or drive safely,” the spokesperson said.

Grab also encouraged all road users to practise “road graciousness” so that everyone can share the roads safely.

The company advised partners involved in incidents to contact its 24/7 safety hotline once they are in a safe location.

Upon receiving a report, Grab’s safety team will assess the situation and advise on next steps, which may include facilitating emergency assistance and supporting claims under the Work Injury Compensation Act insurance coverage.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

Also Read: PHV driver comforts girl who vomited in her car, receives S$25 tip from mother

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.