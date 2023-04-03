McDonald’s Temporarily Shuts US Offices, Will Lay Off Staff Virtually

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

McDonald’s Closes US Corporate Offices Temporarily, Holding Layoff Exercise

The current economic climate has seen multiple big companies holding mass layoff exercises.

Well, it seems like fast food chain McDonald’s has not been spared as they are laying off staff virtually.

It is currently unclear how many employees will be affected.

The firm has temporarily shut its US corporate offices to prepare layoff notices.

McDonald’s closes US offices in light of layoff exercise

According to The Daily Mail, McDonald’s will temporarily be closing its corporate offices in the United States (US) this week.

This move comes in preparation for the firm’s layoff exercise.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the layoffs are in light of a “broader company restructuring”.

McDonald’s currently employs around 200,000 people globally. Around 25% of their employees are located in the US.

The Daily Mail shared that McDonald’s asked their US employees and some international staff to work from home from today (3 Apr) to Wednesday (5 Apr) via an internal email.

It will likely be virtually laying off staff on 5 Apr.

The firm said,

We want to ensure the comfort and confidentiality of our people during the notification period.

In-person meetings at headquarters cancelled

McDonald’s also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other external parties at its headquarters.

The Daily Mail reported that the firm’s decision to retrench staff virtually and have employees work from home is on account of an anticipated busy travel week ahead.

This is potentially due to the upcoming Easter holiday.

Nevertheless, this layoff exercise does not come as a surprise.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced that it is implementing a new business strategy.

It noted that this could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.

Featured image adapted from Visual Karsa on Unsplash.

