Lee Kuan Yew love story musical Moonlit City to return in English in August

Moonlit City musical returns in August with bigger cast and revamped production

The musical Moonlit City, inspired by the love story between Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and his wife Kwa Geok Choo, will return to the stage in August — this time, in English.

Produced by Toy Factory Productions and presented by PropNex, the musical will run at Victoria Theatre from 14 Aug to 30 Aug 2026.

This follows its 2025 debut in Mandarin, which attracted more than 7,000 attendees.

Bigger and newer production for 2026

The 2026 staging will feature a larger cast, enhanced set design, new costumes, and a brand-new song composed by music director Benny Wong.

Rather than being a direct translation of the previous production, the show has been reworked.

This year’s audience can look forward to refined storytelling, updated visuals, and new music arrangements.

The production explores themes of love, sacrifice, and nation-building through the relationship between Mr Lee and Ms Kwa.

Focuses on the couple behind Singapore’s founding years

Instead of focusing on political events, Moonlit City hones in on the partnership between husband and wife — portraying the sacrifices, resilience, and devotion that shaped both their family and Singapore’s early years.

Chief Artistic Director Goh Boon Teck said the production was conceived as a “deeply human portrait” of Singapore’s founding years. He explained:

At its heart, Moonlit City is not simply a story about history, but about love, partnership and the quiet strength behind nation-building.

Goh added that the musical aims to show how personal sacrifice and family played an important role in the nation’s journey.

New and returning cast members

As for the cast, acclaimed Singaporean opera singer Alvin Julian Tan will take on the role of Lee Kuan Yew.

Meanwhile, Sunny Yang reprises her role as Kwa Geok Choo after starring in the 2025 production.

Returning cast members include Mabel Yeo, Misha Paule Tan, Katherine Tang, and Joel Low who will be portraying Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The production also welcomes new cast members Danica Elisha Chan, Angel Mermairina, Wan Ahmad, Jayden Lim Jun De, and Keith Lee.

Indonesian musical theatre performer Robertus Darren Radyan also joins the ensemble.

Classic Singapore songs reimagined in English

The musical once again features songs by veteran Singaporean composer Tan Kah Beng, whose Mandarin hits have been adapted into English for the stage by playwright Jedidiah Huang and vocal coach Elaine Chan.

Audiences can expect English renditions of songs including:

Moonlight in the City (城里的月光)

The Sun After the Rain (阳光总在风雨后)

Regret (遗憾)

Aroma (咖啡香)

Midnight Arrival (都是夜归人)

According to the organisers, Moonlit City remains the first theatre production inspired by Mr Tan’s iconic song ‘Moonlight in the City’.

Tickets from S$58, redeemable with Culture Pass

The musical will run from 14 Aug to 30 Aug 2026 at Victoria Theatre.

Shows are scheduled for:

3pm: Wednesday to Sunday

8pm: Thursday to Saturday

Tickets, which are priced from S$58 to S$108 (excluding booking fees), can be purchased with SG Culture Pass Credits and are available through SISTIC.

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Featured image adapted from SISTIC.