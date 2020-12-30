WhatsApp Rumours Allege Malaysian Fake Halal Meat Cartel Imported To Singapore

Recently, Malaysia received shocking news that a fake halal meat cartel has allegedly been smuggling non-halal meat into halal packaging.

As neighbours, Singaporeans are also understandably concerned that the syndicate’s activities might affect our meat supply.

However, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) assures Singaporeans that halal meat imported here is safe.

Both MUIS and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are looking into allegations circulating on WhatsApp that the syndicate’s meat may have entered Singapore.

Malaysian fake halal meat cartel exposed

A fake halal meat cartel was exposed on 21 Dec by Malaysian newspaper New Straits Times (NST).

The cartel allegedly involves government officials, who are bribed to look away while the cartel mixes uncertified meat into halal packaging for sale.

According to a source who spoke to NST, the cartel imports meat from countries which aren’t certified by Malaysian authorities, and they allegedly buy diseased or animals of poor quality as they’re cheaper.

On Wednesday (30 Dec), a frozen meat company in Johor allegedly linked to the cartel will be charged in court for using fake halal logos on their vehicles.

MUIS assures S’poreans halal meat here is safe

Apparently, there are texts circulating on WhatsApp stating concern that the syndicate’s meat has been imported into Singapore.

MUIS and SFA thus said in a joint statement on Tuesday (29 Dec) that they’re currently investigating these concerns, with the former asking for more information from Malaysian authorities.

MUIS also stressed that halal meat imported legally here is safe for consumption.

SFA has a food safety surveillance programme to ensure that imports meet import requirements and regulatory standards.

Meanwhile, imported meat for the Muslim market needs certification from authorities and must meet halal requirements.

Urged to not spread rumours

Finally, MUIS said they hope people will not spread rumours and urged them to verify information from credible sources.

Incidentally, MUIS is one of these credible sources.

The trouble with fake news is that a lot of it sounds credible despite being unproven, but we must also ensure that we do our own research before forwarding a text that might cause alarm.

So do check that your sources are credible. It’s good that MUIS and SFA have clarified that halal imports here meat requirements. Regardless, we should also check that meat we buy from overseas are certified properly.

