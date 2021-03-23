Ngee Ann Poly Student Denies He Was Being Bullied In Viral Urination Clip

A viral video started spreading last night (22 Mar), depicting several students performing acts of urination on each other in a public toilet.

There are allegations that the incident is one of hazing and occurred during a freshman orientation camp at Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP).

NP said they’re investigating the clip.

Soon after, one of the people purportedly involved in the incident claimed that the act was consensual.

However, he denies any rumours of bullying and said “I was cool with it”.

He also expressed the hope that the video won’t be spread further.

Student claims act was consensual

In the Instagram Stories seen by MS News, the student clarified his involvement in the clip and that the act was consensual.

Image courtesy of MS News reader

Calling the act “just mindless fun to (him)”, the student expressed discomfort with the virality of the clips and urged those who read the Instagram Story to not spread them further.

In another Instagram Story seen by MS News, he called out people on TikTok who were resharing the clip.

He also asked the public to respect his boundaries and space.

As of the time of writing, the account associated with the student is no longer accessible, although screenshots of the Stories still exist online.

Let investigation take its course

It may well be the case that the incident was consensual. However, one would argue that a setting like an orientation camp isn’t one where people urinate on each other.

That should never happen regardless of the context, let alone having it captured on video.

No matter the reason, however, these are young people and have time to learn and make mistakes. Spare a thought for them on account of their ages before casting further judgment.

We can only urge the public to refrain from speculation before NP’s investigations into the incident are complete in due course.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.