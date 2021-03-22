Ngee Ann Polytechnic Investigating Viral Video Of Hazing

A video post has gone viral on Instagram, alleging that students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic were forced to urinate on each other during a freshman orientation camp.

The video, which was uploaded to @ginasofsg Instagram earlier this evening (22 Mar), showed a group of boys gathered around a shower stall to perform the unsavoury act.

Source

Inside the stall, 2 boys can be seen stark naked on their knees, with backs facing the camera.

There are taunting voices in the background, with one in particular asking the group to “empty your vessels”.

The video was removed after 2 hours.

In response to queries via Instagram, Ngee Ann Polytechnic said they are aware of the video and are currently investigating the matter.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Instagram.