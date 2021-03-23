NOVELA Member’s Day Has Huge Discounts On Skincare, Makeup & Fragrances

Since the pandemic began, masks have become a permanent fixture in our lives.

Having to wear masks for a long time in the day may give rise to worries over maskne, or mask acne, so perhaps it’s time to give your skin the tender loving care it deserves.

The upcoming NOVELA sale might have what you are looking for.

From 25 to 28 Mar, they will be offering members up to 80% off on some of the most popular luxury beauty brands like Kiehl’s, Lancome, and Estee Lauder.

Pinktop Skincare 1 Door Mini Fridge 12L (Pink) – $189.55 (U.P. $223)

Available for purchase, with free gifts (not pictured).

The islandwide sale will be a great chance to stock up and try out new products, because even with a mask on most of the time, we’d still want to leave our dates gasping in awe of our complexion when we take it off for dinner.

Here’s a sneak peek of their catalogue, so you know what to look out for when you’re there.

Skincare to soothe mask irritations

Wearing a mask to safeguard your health and hide your poker face is all good until you realise that it leaves your skin with acne and irritation.

To feel comfortable and confident even on those days where you chiong to meet friends without makeup on, an effective skincare routine is essential.

And in Singapore’s hot and humid weather, cleansing after a long day is not just necessary, it’s also incredibly refreshing.

You can consider checking out Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal Extract Toner, known for its soothing effects on your skin.

Kiehl’s Calendula Herbal Extract Toner 500ml – $69.90 (U.P. $95)

Made with all natural ingredients, the toner removes any traces of dirt in your pores gently, so your skin will feel clean and refreshed.

Another toner worth checking out is Lancôme’s Tonique Confort, with honey and sweet almond extracts that’ll leave your face so soft, bae won’t be able to resist caressing it.

Lancôme Tonique Confort 400ml x 2 (Bundle set) – $104.90 (U.P. $152)

Long hours of screen time during WFH not only drains your energy but also your skin’s vitality, which you can restore with Estee Lauder’s Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion.

Estee Lauder’s Micro Essence Treatment Lotion 200ml – $99.90 (U.P. $168)

Now that your skin is revitalised, it’s well-prepped to lock in all that goodness from Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream, which keeps your skin hydrated in Singapore’s unforgiving heat.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Oil-Free Cream 125ml – $69.90 (U.P. $95)

The cream will prove to be a mask-have product, providing that added layer of moisture protection so your mask won’t scratch and irritate your face.

If the WFH lifestyle has your sleep cycle going a little haywire, you can also try out Estee Lauder’s Eye Supercharged Complex, brightening up the dark circles beneath your eyes.

Estee Lauder’s Eye Supercharged Complex 15ml x 2 (Bundle set) – $139.90 (U.P. $210)

Treating your skin to these products would go a long way in subduing maskne problems and rejuvenating you, so you’ll be ready to conquer another day.

Exclusive skincare brands that keep your complexion youthful

Keeping your skin clean is one hurdle, but ensuring it stays youthful and supple is another.

Thankfully, NOVELA’s house brand BioEffect has an award-winning age-defying serum which significantly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

BioEffect EGF Serum 15ml – $215.65 (U.P. $227)

But if you’re prioritising other areas of your skin first, you can still get five 3ml bottles or six 2.5ml bottles of the serum free with every $250 spent on BioEffect products.

Baby-smooth skin requires round-the-clock care, which the multi-correction night mask from Filorga provides.

NCEF Night Mask 50ml – $96.90 (U.P. $114)

For a more complete routine, add other Filorga products to cart, because the following minimum amounts will earn you more skincare items for free:

$120 – Free Top-Seller Sampling Kit

$180 – Free Hydration Routine Kit or Wrinkles Routine Kit

$220 – Free Meso Mask 30ml



Boost your confidence with lipsticks, primer & powder

After having your skincare regime down to a tee, you may be looking to invest in new additions to your vanity table. You can head over to the makeup section next at the NOVELA sale.

Relying on your computer screen to make your face ‘glow’ only works at home, so investing in a primer like the Cle De Peau Correcting Cream Veil will help you look radiant wherever you go.

Cle De Peau Correcting Cream Veil 37ml – $85 (U.P. $100)

The cream prolongs your foundation’s finish, keeping you looking fresh all day, even while you hustle at your office desk or speak to important clients over Zoom calls.

Givenchy’s 4-in-1 Prisme Libre Loose Powder is a cult favourite among beauty junkies, and we can see why. With a choice of 4 shades, this product caters to all skin tones, effectively hiding imperfections with a matte finish.

Givenchy 4-In-1 Prisme Libre Loose Powder – $62.90 (U.P. $90)

If battling oily spots on your face is the story of your life, you might want to pick this up at the sale.

After your base makeup is done, perhaps with a dab of eyeshadow and blush, complete your look with a dash of red across your lips. And with a mesmerising array of lipstick shades on the market, one is never enough.

The Tom Ford Travel Exclusive Lip Colour set has 3 striking shades — Scarlet Rouge, Impassioned, and Wild Ginger.

Tom Ford Travel Exclusive Lip Colour – $129.90 (U.P. $228)

So whether you’re going for that natural look or making a bold statement, you’ll have all you need to appear your best and hopefully, slay that next important presentation or interview.

Fragrances to make bae swoon

First dates are often nerve-racking, even to the most seasoned Tinder swiper. You’ve got all your products laid out on your dressing table, but sometimes, all it takes is a little spritz to set a lasting impression.

NOVELA Member’s Day will feature some crowd favourite fragrances like Chloe’s classic Signature Eau De Parfum.

Chloe Signature Eau De Parfum 50ml – $89.90 (U.P. $150)

For those seeking a more layered scent, Jo Malone London’s English Pear & Freesia Cologne can help complete the full sensory experience of your look.

Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Cologne 30ml – $75.60 (U.P. $108)

These exquisite fragrances will leave your signature scent etched in your date’s mind for days that you won’t have to worry about him calling or texting you again.

Non-members can sign up on the spot at NOVELA sale for free

With over 100 brands and 1,000 beauty products at NOVELA Member’s Day Sale, you’ll truly be spoilt for choice.

Plus, the more you spend, the more you’ll be rewarded.

Here’s what you stand to get:

Spend minimum $200 – 2 100ml Bioderma Sensibio Make-Up Removing Micelle Solution

Spend minimum $300 – $10 cash voucher

Spend minimum $500 – $25 cash voucher

Spend minimum $650 – 30ml Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Hydrator & 2 50ml Avene Thermal Spring Water

Spend minimum $800 – $50 cash voucher

This members-only event will run from 25 to 28 Mar at all NOVELA outlets. Sign-up is free for non-members, even if you decide to join on the spot, so don’t be afraid about missing out.

On the other hand, you can also sign up as a member online here. A $5 welcome voucher awaits you once you have.

If you’re thinking of heading down, here’s how to get there:

SingPost Centre

Address: 10 Eunos Rd 8, #02-101/102, Singapore 408600

Opening Hours: 10.30am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Paya Lebar Station

NorthPoint City

Address: 930 Yishun Ave 2, #01-182/183/184, Singapore 769098

Opening Hours: 10.30am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Yishun Station

IMM

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #02-41, Singapore 609601

Opening Hours: 10.30am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Jurong East Station

Yue Hwa Department Store

Address: Yue Hwa Building, 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059805

Opening Hours: 11am-9pm (Mon-Fri & Sun), 11am-10pm (Sat)

Nearest MRT: Chinatown Station

For more information on this upcoming event, you can visit NOVELA’s website or Facebook page.

Don’t forget to pamper yourself

It’s been a hectic year of online meetings and long hours of staying home in front of a laptop for many of us.

Whether it’s taking time for a thorough skincare routine or buying that lipstick you’ve had your eye on, it’ll do you good to pamper yourself with a bit of self-care.

After getting through the past year or so, we all deserve to make ourselves look and feel better.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with NOVELA.

