NUS Hostel Sewage Sample Found With Covid-19 RNA

To better track Covid-19 transmissions in Singapore, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has been conducting wastewater surveillance since last June.

Recently, sewage from an NUS hostel was found with traces of Covid-19 viral ribonucleic acid (RNA).

Following the discovery, affected residents are now required to undergo Covid-19 testing.

NUS hostel sewage found with “low levels” of Covid-19 RNA

According to an NUS email seen by MS News, authorities found low levels of Covid-19 RNA in wastewater from a hostel.

RNA acts similarly to DNA, and is responsible for passing on genetic information.

The sus samples were reportedly collected last Saturday (20 Mar) from an “inspection chamber” linked to toilets at UTown Residence North Tower.

In light of the discovery, residents from the affected apartments have to undergo Covid-19 swab tests, as required by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

To facilitate this, the authorities will be setting up swabbing stations at UTown Residence on Tuesday (23 Mar).

Those affected also have to self-isolate and minimise physical contact with others until their results return negative.

Swab test results will take around 2-3 days to be ready.

Wastewater surveillance allows for prompt detection

Though the discovery of Covid-19 RNA in one of our educational institutions is concerning, the silver lining here is that our wastewater surveillance programme has allowed for prompt detection.

We hope the infected student or staff will be identified soon so as to keep the NUS campus – and Singapore – safe from the coronavirus.

