Every Singaporean child who loves reading, or whose parents enjoy buying them assessment books, would be familiar with POPULAR bookstores.

Before the year ends, we’d hurry to the nearest outlet with a to-buy list in hand, ready to stock up on school supplies.

While doing so this year, you might want to look out for some special promotions, as POPULAR brings its famous BookFest to 28 POPULAR stores islandwide.

From 11-20 Dec, here’s what you can look out for while doing your year-end shopping.

Assessment books & comics so kids can work & play hard

Your child may be flipping through their new textbooks already, eager to find out what 2021 will have in store for them.

But all parents know that assessment books are the best way to get them a proper head start.

With daily exercises across core subjects like English, Maths, Science and even Chinese, kids can get regular practice to prepare for the new school term.

Daily Dose Series Assessment Books – 3 or more for 25% off (U.P. $17.90 each)

Good news for parents eyeing a few of the books, as getting 3 or more at one go will earn you 25% off. Now mei mei can get assessment books of her own too.

The kiddos deserve a reward for their intense revision sessions, and comic books will be a nice distraction from phone screens.

New releases from iconic animes like Beyblade and Candy Series will be available exclusively at BookFest from 11 Dec, so you can relive your own childhood with your little ones.

New Exclusive Comic Releases – U.P. $9.50 – $10.90

Get the complete bundle sets if your kids are fast readers who can finish multiple books as quickly as you binged Queen’s Gambit on Netflix.

Exclusive Comic Bundle Sets – U.P. $16.90 – $29.90

Handy gadgets for breezier e-learning sessions

Books and stationery may be essential to every student, but with IT-enabled learning, electronic gadgets are just as important.

Since e-learning has become a regular affair, parents should consider getting useful gadgets like this wireless mouse which comes in 4 vibrant colours.

Exclusive ELECOM Bluetooth CapClip Wireless Mouse – $19.90 (U.P. $39.90)

The CapClip is a lot quieter than the regular mouse, so parents can nap in peace while the kiddos click away on their online assignments. You might even want to get yourself one for the WFH and office arrangement.

Those 3-year-old earphones producing choppy audio during online lessons? Let the sound play through these Nakamichi bluetooth speakers instead for greater clarity.

Exclusive Nakamichi Bluetooth Speakers – $16.90 (U.P. $48 each)

Once you hear the teacher’s voice over the speakers, you’ll rest easy knowing what the kids are up to. You can bring these out for family picnics over the holidays too, so that’s a bonus.

Gifts to surprise yourselves & loved ones for Christmas

If all the school prep has left you little time to prepare gifts for Christmas, you’d be glad to know that POPULAR has some cool options.

Keep up with the wireless earbuds craze and get your teen these Skullcandy bluetooth earphones, which are sweat, water and dust resistant.

Skullcandy PUSH True Wireless Earbuds – $59.00 (U.P. $195/pair)

Young children who may still be clueless about the latest Shawn Mendes song might be interested in these Kids Craft Sets instead, which will unleash their inner artists.

Faber-Castell Kids Craft Sets (Assorted Designs) – 20% off (U.P. $17.90 – $29.90)

After a long day of crafting, tuck them into bed and leave these colour-changing gem biscuit lights on in case they’re afraid of the dark.

Colour-changing Gem Biscuit Light – $10 (U.P. $21.90)

To reward yourselves for picking exciting gifts for the kids, you can add this personal blender to your baskets.

Oster My Personal Blender (Purple) – $19.90 (U.P. $49.90)

With min. $20 nett spend in a single receipt

Breakfast rushes will be a lot smoother when you can blend everything straight into a bottle. That way, you can have time for an energy boost before sending the kids to school.

For more gift ideas, you may visit the POPULAR BookFest website here.

BookFest @ Singapore now at POPULAR stores in the heartlands

Instead of navigating large crowds at the usual POPULAR expo sales, you can now hunt for bargains at the outlet close to home.

As POPULAR takes its BookFest to the heartlands, they’re also making the experience fun by putting up ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ decors at 6 mega stores.

The Mad Hatter at Bras Basah Complex

Cheshire Cat at NEX

Queen of Hearts at Jurong Point

Dodo Bird at Marine Parade Central

Caterpillar at Northpoint City

Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum at Toa Payoh HDB Hub

In line with the theme, POPULAR will be giving away an Afternoon Tea Set (worth $15) to anyone named Alice on Sunday (20 Dec).

So if that happens to be you, simply show your IC when making payment at the Bras Basah outlet to redeem your free gift. There are only enough sets for the first 50 customers named Alice, so don’t miss your chance.

As for the rest, don’t go changing your name to Alice just to score a free gift. POPULAR has other giveaways and activities you can participate in to join in the fun.

Follow their Facebook page and check out the BookFest @ Singapore website to find out more.

If you’re not planning a stationery and gadget haul just yet, BookFest also has Facebook ‘Live’ Events like slime-making and scrapbooking workshops to keep the whole fam entertained at home. You may check out the full list of events here.

Prep for the new school term on a budget

Preparing for the new school term need not be a complicated process when you can get everything you need in one place.

From books to stationery and even gadgets, you can calmly tick items off your child’s school supply list at POPULAR.

Find your nearest outlet, and plan your haul with the kiddos soon.

