LINK CNY Warehouse Sale Has Up To 80% Off Sportswear

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, many of us are looking forward to the many feasts we’ll have over the holidays.

But if you think all the hotpots and pineapple tarts are going to throw you off your workout schedule, here’s one reason to get back on that gym grind.

The LINK Warehouse Sale is back again for CNY and for 3 days between 20 to 23 Jan, shoppers can expect deals of up to 80% off big brands like Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, and Skechers.

Source

Looking good is a big part of feeling good, so here’s a preview of some of the best deals to get you geared up for those post-CNY workouts.

Footwear for the gym & CNY visits from $35

Getting the right footwear for your exercises not only ensures your safety but also helps your performance in the gym.

That doesn’t mean you have to break the bank for a good pair of gym shoes though.

At the LINK Outlet Warehouse Sale, shoes from Adidas will be retailing from as low as $45. The fan favourite Ultraboost model will also be going for $115, more than half its retail price.

Source

Killing 2 birds with 1 stone could also be your mission when you enter this warehouse sale.

So grabbing a pair of stylish sneakers from Puma that can double up as your workout footwear may be a good idea. Especially when they’re retailing from $35.

Source

Since you’re at it, you may want to grab another pair of shoes, for semi-formal situations, from the likes of Sperry and CAT. Prices begin from $45.90.

Source

Adidas & Puma athleisure for as low as $10

These days, athleisure isn’t for workout sessions only — we think that you can rock up to your relative’s place in these clothes from the sale and make it in time for your next spin class, all in good time.

Adidas’ clothing ranging from jackets for men to leggings for women are going for as low as $10, which is a steal for all the calories you’re going to burn while wearing them.

Source

Puma will also be offering sportswear, with t-shirts from $15.

Source

Even if you already have your CNY fit ready, it won’t hurt to stock up on some quality sportswear for 2022.

LINK Warehouse CNY Sale from 20 to 23 Jan

The LINK CNY Warehouse Sale will run from 20 to 23 Jan.

Following Covid-19 protocols, shoppers will have to either be fully vaccinated or able to provide a negative PET test to enter the premises.

Here’s how to get there if you intend to shop there soon:

LINK Chinese New Year Warehouse Sale

Address: 9 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159638

Dates: 20–23 Jan 2022

Opening hours: 11am–7pm

Nearest MRT: Redhill Station

Get in the gym mood with new clothes

Seeing that we’ll be gorging on endless arrays of good food, we’ll inevitably rue the calories gained over the CNY period.

One way to get us in the mood for the gym is to put on some new sportswear.

Who knows, we may finally catch that gym bug and get closer to fulfilling our “get healthy” New Year’s resolution.

Disclaimer: Pictures used in the cover image do not depict the actual items on sale.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from past warehouse sales on Facebook & Facebook.