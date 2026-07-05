E-plate S’pore driver caught pumping RON95 petrol during M’sian enforcement, gets fined S$6.4K

Singapore driver fined RM20,000 for pumping Malaysia’s subsidised RON95 petrol into Singapore-registered car

A Singapore motorist has been fined RM20,000 (about S$6,360) after he pleaded guilty to illegally pumping his Singapore-registered vehicle with Malaysia’s subsidised RON95 petrol.

Following his sentencing by the Sessions Court in Johor, the man, in his 50s, paid the fine immediately.

Caught during fuel enforcement operation

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the offence took place on 9 April during Op Tiris 4.0, an enforcement operation by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

Enforcement officers allegedly caught the Singaporean filling his Singapore-registered vehicle with BUDI95, Malaysia’s subsidised RON95 fuel, at a petrol station in Johor.

Investigations found that he had breached Malaysia’s Control of Supplies Act 1961 by purchasing subsidised fuel using a foreign-registered vehicle.

As both the driver and owner of the vehicle, he pleaded guilty to the charge in court.

Paid fine to avoid jail

The court imposed a RM20,000 (about S$6,360) fine, with a default sentence of three months’ jail if it was not paid.

The accused settled the fine on the same day.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Sulehan Abd Rahman handled the prosecution while the accused was represented by a defence lawyer.

Subsidised RON95 not for foreign-registered vehicles

Malaysia’s subsidised RON95 petrol is intended for eligible consumers within the country.

It is not available to foreign-registered vehicles, including those from Singapore.

The ministry’s Johor director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, said the successful prosecution demonstrates the authorities’ commitment to preventing the misuse of controlled goods, NST reported.

She added that enforcement efforts are aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring the country’s fuel supply remains stable.

Malaysia has stepped up its enforcement efforts to curb the misuse of subsidised RON95 fuel by foreign-registered vehicles, with new regulations taking effect on 1 April.

Under the new laws, both vehicle owners and petrol station operators will face legal consequences for purchasing subsidised fuel.

The ministry also encouraged members of the public to report suspected fuel misuse through its official reporting channels.

Also read: Netizen claiming to be S’porean films himself pumping RON95 to ‘piss off’ M’sians

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Featured image adapted from The New Straits Times and Malay Mail.